<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 24, Shawsheen 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at West Andover (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Reggie finishers: 1. Marcos Olivieri 17:31, 2. Owen Carlton 17:40, 5. Ryan Iworsley 19:07, 6. John Curley 19:09, 10. Olvin Medina 19:57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Greater Lawrence 2-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 1, Ipswich 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lana Mickelson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Meg Freiermuth
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Charlene Basque 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (7-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 3, Brooks 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: B Kate Coughlin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: B Kyleigh Matola 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Phillips (4-0): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (2-2): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Sanborn 2, Plymouth 1 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Shayla Gillis, Sarah Kelly
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kia Patterson 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Plymouth (4-6): 010 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (4-5): 101 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 2, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Sydney Moda
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Alexis DeMattia 9, Brianna Farrell (defensive save)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (4-4): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 11, Central Catholic 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team leaders: H Matt Murphy (2-up), Max Gould (3 and 2), Ryan DiFloures (1-up), Justin Torosian (1-up); CC Will Miele (1-up), Tyler Kirby (2-up), Mac McCarthy (1-up), Kyle Espinola (1-up)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Haverhill 7-1, Central Catholic 6-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 81, Hamilton-Wenham 98
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket leaders: Ava Spencer 22, Nick Kutcher 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 1-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 15.5, Methuen 4.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Merrimack Valley (par 36) Methuen winners: 4. Brady Morris halved, 7. Cameron Katzenberger 1-upMethuen low scores: Brian Zraket 36, Matthew Pappalardo 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Methuen 1-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 2, Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ryan Radulski, Jonathan Bono
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: NA Matthew Wessel 4; A Gannon Sylvester 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (5-0-2): 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (3-3-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 2, Nashua North 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Tyler McGary, Ryan ORourke
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Brady Gaudet 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (3-6-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua North (3-6): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hanover 2, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Saves: Kyle Gschwend 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hanover (8-2-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (7-2-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Othmane Elhayani 2, Michael Holloran, Rayane Bhalla
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Ethan Donahue 2, Dylan Gavin 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (4-3-1): 31 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Lowell 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jackson Wetherbee, Eric Fischer, Ian Maresca
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Owen D'Agata 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (6-1-1): 30 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 2, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Andy Rodriguez, Arodi Rodriguez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Yuli Santos 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (3-5-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 0, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: NA Paige Pefine 3; A Ainsley Napolitano 7<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (4-1-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (5-1-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 2, Nashua North 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Amelia Murray, Riley Devine
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Rachel Carr 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua North (2-8): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (6-4-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 6, Alvirne 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Bella Keogh 3, Sophia Keogh, Leah Morrier, Sophia Sayers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Alvirne (3-4-3): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (9-1): 24 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 2, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lily Finocchiaro, Brooke Tardugno
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Sam Pfeil 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (5-2-1): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell (3-4-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Tewksbury 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Zarina Pinto 3, Adrianna Marinello, Megan Malolepszy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kristin Gnabasik 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (4-3-1): 23 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 3, Manchester Memorial 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Alison McGonagle 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Emily Hatt 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Brisa Martinez 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Corinne Morrison 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Lauren Hayes 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester Memorial (0-11): 241019 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (3-6): 262525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 3, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Nicole Zahornasky 5, Jillian Sheehy 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Zahornasky (6), Maizey King (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading (2-5): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (1-7): 101823 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 3, Salem 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Lily Amiss 10, Bailey Sacco 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Katie Jamer 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Kaylee Aborn 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Amiss 18, Sacco 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (2-8): 2825252510 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Exeter (5-5): 2627162715 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Innovation 3, FCA 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Laura Harvey 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): (Taboucherani 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Ashley Gallagher 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Innovation Academy: 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Fellowship Christian (6-1): 202223 0
