Methuen girls host Beverly on Saturday

Methuen/Tewksbury’s assistant captain and goalie Michelle Kusmaul keeps her eye on the high flying puck.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Sunday, Feb. 13

Boys Basketball

Brookline at Lawrence

Girls Basketball

Methuen at Pentucket, 2 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Central Catholic at Norton, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Boys Basketball

Stoneham at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Haverhill at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

North Andover at Somerville, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at Dracut, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Woburn, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Boys Basketball

Milton Academy at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Swampscott at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mystic Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Triton at Saugus, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Boys Basketball

Phillips at St. Paul’s, 3:30 p.m.; Belmont at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brooks at Rivers, 4 p.m.; BB&N at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Hanover at Salem, 2:50 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Groton, 3:15 p.m.; Cushing Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Andover at St. John’s Prep, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7 p.m.;Somerville at North Andover, 8:05 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 8:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Phillips at Nobles, 3:15 p.m.; Groton at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Stoughton, 5 p.m.; Austin Prep at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 7:10 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Boys Basketball

Ipswich at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at B.C. High, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Andover at Billerica, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Shawsheen Valley, 7:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Pinkerton at Hanover, 4:40 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

Phillips at Pingree, 5:15 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Whittier at Essex Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Phillips at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Brooks at Middlesex School, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Boys Basketball

Brooks at Thayer Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Central Catholic at Franklin, 12:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Andover at Woburn, 5 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

North Andover at Norton, 9:30 a.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Brooks at Roxbury Latin, 3 p.m.; Andover at Masconomet, 3:40 p.m.; North Andover at Medford, 4 p.m.; Phillips at BB&N, 4:20 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Central Catholic, 7:50 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Beverly at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Worcester Academy at Phillips, 12 p.m.; Newburyport at Marblehead, 3 p.m.; Milton Academy at Brooks, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Timberlane at Windham, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Boys Basketball

Andover at B.C. High, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Central Catholic at Woburn, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Dracut at Methuen, 1 p.m.; Andover at St. John’s Prep, 5:10 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 10:30 a.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 10:30 a.m.

