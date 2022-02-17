Boys Basketball
Phillips at Pingree, 5:15 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Essex Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Phillips at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Middlesex School, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Thayer Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central Catholic at Franklin, 12:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Andover at Woburn, 5 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover at Norton, 9:30 a.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at Roxbury Latin, 3 p.m.; Andover at Masconomet, 3:40 p.m.; North Andover at Medford, 4 p.m.; Phillips at BB&N, 4:20 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Central Catholic, 7:50 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Beverly at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Worcester Academy at Phillips, 12 p.m.; Newburyport at Marblehead, 3 p.m.; Milton Academy at Brooks, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Windham, 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Andover at B.C. High, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central Catholic at Woburn, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Dracut at Methuen, 1 p.m.; Andover at St. John’s Prep, 5:10 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 10:30 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 10:30 a.m.
Andover at Woburn; St. John's Prep at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Greater Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover at Tewksbury; State Individuals
Boys Ice Hockey
Methuen at Bedford, 1:50 p.m.; Spaulding at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Monadnock at Sanborn, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Matignon at Methuen; Shrewsbury at Newburyport, 3 p.m.
