Riley Salerno and Central Catholic will be in action on Saturday at the North Sectional Gymnastics Championship Meet.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Thursday, Feb. 24

Girls Ice Hockey

Andover at Arlington, 6 p.m.

Skiing

New Hampshire Meet of Champions, 9:30 a.m.

Swimming

Phillips at Loomis, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Boys Basketball

Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Central Catholic at Algonquin, 2:30 p.m.; North Sectionals, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Salem at Concord; Brooks at BB&N, 3 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 4:10 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s, 2:30 p.m.

Indoor Track

Mass. All-State Meet, 10:30 a.m.

Skiing

Phillips at Loomis, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Mass. All-State Meet, 8:30 a.m.; N.H. Meet of Champions, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Boys Swimming

Haverhill at Andover, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Mass. All-State Meet, 10:00 a.m.

