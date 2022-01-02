Sunday, Jan. 2
Girls Gymnastics
Lowell at North Andover, 11 a.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Cambridge at North Andover, 4:10 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
Boys Basketball
Timberlane at Merrimack, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 6:30 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Billerica, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Salem at Goffstown, 6:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Milford, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Phillips at Winchendon, 11 a.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover at Beverly, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Central Catholic at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Boys Basketball
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lowell at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 6:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Malden Catholic at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Boys Basketball
Belmont Hill at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bradford Christian at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Georgetown at Malden Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
St. Paul’s at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; Westford Academy at Andover, 4:50 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 6:10 p.m.; Bedford at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Central Catholic, 7:10 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Brady, 8:20 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Lincoln-Sudbury at Central Catholic, 3:50 p.m.; Phillips at Kimball Union, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 6 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Rockport, 5:15 p.m.; Bow at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pinkerton at Windham, 6 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Greater Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Bedford, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Winnacunnet at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Phillips at Dartmouth, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Phillips at Dartmouth, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
North Andover at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Sanford; Haverhill at Ashland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Choate at Phillips, 1:45 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Timberlane at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Groton at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 3:20 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 4:20 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 7 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Newton South at North Andover, 7:50 p.m.; Haverhill at Bedford, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Choate at Phillips, 1:15 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 2:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Westford Academy, 3:10 p.m.; Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pelham at Windham, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Choate at Phillips, 1:30 p.m.; Pelham at Windham, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Sanford; Lawrence at Natick, 9 a.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Springfield Central, 9 a.m.; Windham at Greater Lowell, 10 a.m.; Andover at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Choate at Phillips, 12 p.m.; St. Paul’s at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.