Wednesday, Feb. 23

Boys Basketball

Brooks at St Mark’s, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4:15 p.m

Girls Basketball

St Mark’s at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Holderness, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

NMH at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 5:50 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 8:20 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Pinkerton at Exeter, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at St Mark’s, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis, 4:30 p.m.; HPNA at Peabody, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Girls Ice Hockey

Andover at Arlington, 6 p.m.

Skiing

New Hampshire Meet of Champions, 9:30 a.m.

Swimming

Phillips at Loomis, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Boys Basketball

Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Central Catholic at Algonquin, 2:30 p.m.; North Sectionals, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Salem at Concord; Brooks at BB&N, 3 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 4:10 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s, 2:30 p.m.

Indoor Track

Mass. All-State Meet, 10:30 a.m.

Skiing

Phillips at Loomis, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Mass. All-State Meet, 8:30 a.m.; N.H. Meet of Champions, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Boys Swimming

Haverhill at Andover, 1 p.m.

