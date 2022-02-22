Wednesday, Feb. 23
Boys Basketball
Brooks at St Mark’s, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4:15 p.m
Girls Basketball
St Mark’s at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Holderness, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
NMH at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 5:50 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 8:20 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Exeter, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at St Mark’s, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis, 4:30 p.m.; HPNA at Peabody, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover at Arlington, 6 p.m.
Skiing
New Hampshire Meet of Champions, 9:30 a.m.
Swimming
Phillips at Loomis, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Boys Basketball
Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Central Catholic at Algonquin, 2:30 p.m.; North Sectionals, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Salem at Concord; Brooks at BB&N, 3 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 4:10 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s, 2:30 p.m.
Indoor Track
Mass. All-State Meet, 10:30 a.m.
Skiing
Phillips at Loomis, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Mass. All-State Meet, 8:30 a.m.; N.H. Meet of Champions, 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Boys Swimming
Haverhill at Andover, 1 p.m.
