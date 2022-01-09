Sunday, Jan. 9
Boys Basketball
Newburyport at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lowell at North Andover, 3 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Shawsheen Valley at Methuen, 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10
Boys Basketball
Lawrence at East Boston, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 6:30 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Memorial, 6:30 p.m.; Whittier at Peabody, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Tri-County at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Windham at Goffstown, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Windham at Nashua North, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 1 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 6:45 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Skiing
North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Nashua South-Pelham at Timberlane, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Central at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
BB&N at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Brewster, 3:45 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at St. George’s, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Tilton, 4:15 p.m.; Westford Academy at Central Catholic, 4:20 p.m.; Boston Latin at North Andover, 5:05 p.m.; Haverhill at Cambridge, 6 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 8:20 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 8:40 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Tabor Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Wayland at Central Catholic, 2:40 p.m.; ConVal at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 7:10 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Dublin, 2:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Dublin, 2:45 p.m.; North Andover at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Masconomet, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lexington at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro; Brooks at Middlesex School, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Boys Basketball
Salem at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lawrence at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Londonderry at Salem, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Timberlane at Goffstown, 5:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
St. John’s Prep at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Masconomet, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Pinkerton at Concord, 6 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kennett at Timberlane, 1 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 6 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 8:20 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball
Phillips at Tabor Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at Noble, 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Nobles at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Milton Academy, 2 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Salem at Keene; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 2:10 p.m.; Windham at Hanover, 3:10 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Pinkerton, 7:45 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 8:05 p.m.; North Andover at Concord-Carlisle, 8:05 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Lawrence Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; St. Paul’s at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Cambridge at Central Catholic, 6:25 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Phillips at Suffield Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Phillips at Suffield Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Whittier at Pelham; Windham at Pinkerton; Salem at Merrimack, 8 a.m.; Pinkerton at Springfield Central, 8 a.m.; Leominster at Methuen, 9 a.m.; Andover at Woburn, 9 a.m.; Campbell at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Wakefield at Greater Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.
