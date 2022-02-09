220104-et-cru-BASKETBALL-6.jpg

Jack O'Connell and North Andover will face Methuen on Friday.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Thursday, Feb. 10

Girls Gymnastics

North Andover at Salem; Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Skiing

Timberlane at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball

Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Phillips at Dexter Southfield, 5 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Milton Academy at Phillips, 6:15 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Andover, 3 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Andover, 3 p.m.; Boston University Academy at Phillips, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Boys Basketball

Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Williston, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Beaver Country Day at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 3 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Salem at Bedford; Pinkerton at Hanover, 4:20 p.m.; St. George’s at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 7:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 7:50 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Methuen at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; Brooks at St. George’s, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Kingswood, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Williston, 4:45 p.m.; Andover at King Philip, 7 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Phillips at Boston University Academy, 11:30 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Winnacunnet at Salem, 9 a.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Triton at Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Malden at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Salem at Goffstown, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Timberlane at Alvirne, 12:15 p.m.

