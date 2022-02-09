Thursday, Feb. 10
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover at Salem; Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Skiing
Timberlane at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at Dexter Southfield, 5 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Milton Academy at Phillips, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 3 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 3 p.m.; Boston University Academy at Phillips, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Williston, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Beaver Country Day at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 3 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Salem at Bedford; Pinkerton at Hanover, 4:20 p.m.; St. George’s at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 7:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 7:50 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; Brooks at St. George’s, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Kingswood, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Williston, 4:45 p.m.; Andover at King Philip, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Phillips at Boston University Academy, 11:30 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Winnacunnet at Salem, 9 a.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Triton at Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Malden at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Goffstown, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Timberlane at Alvirne, 12:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.