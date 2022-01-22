Sunday, Jan. 23
Girls Basketball
Lincoln-Sudbury at North Andover, 3 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Andover at North Andover, 10:30 a.m.; Timberlane at Merrimack, 5 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Methuen at Dracut, 5 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 9 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 9 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Windham at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Windham at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
Boys Basketball
Mystic Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Keene at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Tri - County, 5:15 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen at Central Catholic, 7:50 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Manchester at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Boys Basketball
Haverhill at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
St. John's Prep at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
North Andover at Burlington; Andover at St. John's Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Boys Basketball
Marianapolis Prep at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Milton Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Whittier at KIPP Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
St. Paul's at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 3:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Salem at Exeter; Winchendon at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.; Belmont Hill at Brooks, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Pembroke, 5:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Waltham at Central Catholic, 7:10 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Souhegan at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; Worcester Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Waltham at Central Catholic, 3:50 p.m.; Phillips at Cushing Academy, 4:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Shrewsbury, 7:30 p.m.; Westford Academy at Andover, 7:50 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Lawrence at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Lawrence at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Holderness, 2:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Holderness, 2:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Salem at Concord, 9 a.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 3 p.m.; Methuen at Greater Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Whittier at Lincoln-Sudbury, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Greater Lowell, 6 p.m.; Masconomet at Andover, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Boys Basketball
Methuen at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
ConVal at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
