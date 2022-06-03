SATURDAY, JUNE 4

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary

Lexington at Lawrence, 12 noon

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Windham at Londonderry, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Pinkerton at Nashua South, 11 a.m.

NH Division II Quarterfinals

Winnacunnet at Windham, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas at Timberlane, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

NH Division I Semifinals

At Exeter High School

Pinkerton vs. Bedford, 5 p.m.

NH Division II Semifinals

At Stellos Stadium Nashua

Windham vs. Portsmouth, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary Round

Haverhill at Durfee, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover at Haverhill, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Xaverian at Andover, 1 p.m.

Lowell-Sci Tech winner vs. Central Catholic at NECC, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Haverhill at Westford, 11 a.m.

Hingham at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Clinton at Whittier Tech, 12 noon

BOYS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary

Methuen at Weymouth, 4 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Boston Latin at Andover, 4 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central Catholic at Westford Academy, noon

