SATURDAY, JUNE 4
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary
Lexington at Lawrence, 12 noon
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Windham at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Pinkerton at Nashua South, 11 a.m.
NH Division II Quarterfinals
Winnacunnet at Windham, 5 p.m.
St. Thomas at Timberlane, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
NH Division I Semifinals
At Exeter High School
Pinkerton vs. Bedford, 5 p.m.
NH Division II Semifinals
At Stellos Stadium Nashua
Windham vs. Portsmouth, 7 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary Round
Haverhill at Durfee, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover at Haverhill, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Xaverian at Andover, 1 p.m.
Lowell-Sci Tech winner vs. Central Catholic at NECC, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Haverhill at Westford, 11 a.m.
Hingham at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Clinton at Whittier Tech, 12 noon
BOYS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary
Methuen at Weymouth, 4 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Boston Latin at Andover, 4 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic at Westford Academy, noon
