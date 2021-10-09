Apparently, the more the times change, the more they really do stay the same.
At least that seems to be the case with the Muddas Football Club, which captured the Mud Bowl last month for the third straight time and 22nd time overall.
Haven’t heard of the Mud Bowl? It’s an event in North Conway, N.H., started in 1976 in which 7 on 7 touch (but physical) football is played on a field in the particularly deep mud as one of the town’s signature events.
As for the Muddas, they’ve been going strong for 40 years and they’re made up almost entirely of people associated with Timberlane High School.
The Muddas faced the two-time champion North Country Mud Crocs in this year’s finals in the knee-deep mud at Steve Eastman Memorial Field at Hog Coliseum in the 12-team, 20-game, double-elimination tourney, winning the championship game, 28-20.
The Muddas went undefeated in their quest for the Mud Bowl trophy, starting out on a Friday with a 28-6 defeat of the 2001 champion New Hampshire Mudcats 28-6 and then 14-12 over the Cumberland (R.I.) Muckaneers, to advance to play Sunday when they defeated the hometown, 11-time champion MWV Hogs, 22-12, to reach the finals.
Representing the Muddas in the finals were — once again – Dr. Jason Holder (who was a college and lifetime-friend of late Mud Bowl organizer/co-founder Steve Eastman and helped found the team back in 1980) and his son, Dr. Jay Holder, the QB, who was a New England wrestling champion for Timberlane and is currently the head wrestling coach at Springfield College.
“It’s a great event and we love coming here every year to celebrate that spirit,” said Jason Holder.
In the finals, the Muddas scored on their first possession, with Holder hitting Dan Woodworth and adding a two-point conversion to Jaime Sawler to go ahead 8-0. They went ahead 14-0 on a long bomb from Holder to Pat Connolly, one of the rare two-way players as center (everyone is eligible to catch passes) and safety.
The score was tied 20-20 late, however, until Holder connected on a double pass to Connolly who threw to Holder’s younger brother, Ryan, to make it 26-20 before Holder connected with Sawler — who is from Exeter but worked briefly at Timberlane — on the two-point conversion for the final score.
“It’s a great time every year,” said Dan Woodworth, whose father Don (and former Timperlane principal) played on the Muddas for more than 35 years and is still associated with the team. “It’s seems kind of silly but it means a lot to us. No matter what happens during the year, we can say that at least we won the Mud Bowl.”
Said the 42-year-old Jay Holder: “It’s awesome and the best time of the year for me. You’re playing with a special group of guys and it’s just great, physical fun. I wouldn’t miss it. ... and emails are already going out about next year.”
Added Don Woodworth” “It’s like a little bit family reunion, little bit Timberlane reunion. There’s a lot of friends, a lot of family who get together. It’s great.”
Of course, it’s even greater when you’re winning and the Muddas do a lot of that.
