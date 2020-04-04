10 Questions with Andover High coach Dave Fazio

Name: David Fazio
Age: 54
Residence: Andover
Current job: Physical Education Teacher, Varsity Basketball Coach, Hooptown LLC Camp Director
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
The shutdown of sports has been very difficult. I revolve my day to day life around athletics as a physical education teacher, coach, and avid sports watcher. My daily life has been affected immensely.
2. Who do you know who is more affected than yourself to having no sports?
The student athletes in our community have been highly impacted. Participating in sports is something they dream about and prepare for the entire year. It is devastating to see this taken away from them.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
During the spring season I usually take this time to decompress from a long winter season. I enjoy watching the spring sports, playing golf, and reconnecting with students, family, and friends.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goals this spring was to improve my health physically. Because the structure of our daily lives has changed so drastically, this goal is taking on a new form of mental health wellness.
5. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
I think the most positive thing that has come out of the virus is realizing how much we take for granted spending time with friends and family, enjoying sporting events/activities, and missing out on the pieces of life most important to us.
6. What makes you most upset about the virus?
As I said previously, it is devastating to see our student athletes miss out on their spring seasons. This is something they work towards all year.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
Reading — I am currently reading the book Shoe Dog by Phil Knight.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
La Fina, La Rosa, and Sal’s
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
Curb your Enthusiasm and Ozark
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
I am looking forward to getting back to school and being with our Andover students and teachers.
