10 questions with Jake McElroy

JAKE MCELROY
Age: 19
Residence: North Andover
School: Proctor Academy, ‘20; (NAHS, ‘19); Holy Cross in fall
Accolades: Proctor Academy Marvin Award winner. 1st Team All-NEPSAC Quarterback and 1st Team All-Evergreen QB. Averaged about 18 ppg in hoops after missing 75 percent of season due to an injury.
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
I will be missing out at a chance to play baseball at Proctor Academy. I was looking forward to playing for Coach Mark Tremblay.
2. Who do you know who is more affected than yourself to having no sports?
The seniors on the North Andover baseball team.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would be living away at Proctor finishing up my PG year by studying hard and enjoying a great baseball season.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
I had two goals coming into the spring and one was to win a Lakes Region championship at Proctor. The other was to work as hard as possible at baseball in order to better prepare myself for summer baseball and in the future. Winning a Lakes Region Championship is no longer attainable but I’ve been able to work on my craft and get better.
5. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
I think it is being home and spending more time with your family. Especially as I get older and start to live away from home it has been good to be able to buy some extra time with my family.
6. What makes you most upset about the virus?
It’s sad how many people have gotten sick and how many people have lost their jobs.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I’ve been playing sports video games — Madden, NBA 2K and NHL 20.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
Amici’s
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
Peaky Blinders
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away?
Go out to dinner and hang out with my friends.
