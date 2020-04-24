NAME: Jerimil German
AGE: 19
RESIDENCE: Lawrence
SCHOOL/SPORT: Lawrence High senior; Eagle-Tribune All-Star track sprinter
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
I have had to adapt to such a big change. I’m so used to being productive, because I’m a very busy and productive guy. So sitting in a house all day long with just a memory of what track used to be really saddens me.
2. Who do you know who is more affected than yourself by having no sports?
My track team is heavily affected by all of this. The team saw so much improvement and growth in the indoor track season, and we haven’t been able to show it this spring season. My senior teammates have also been very affected because of the (college) recruiting process. And now that last memory of being with the team is just gone.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
If I were in season, I would obviously be lifting, running the workouts and most importantly helping the coaches find new strategies to help put the team in position to win the MVC.
4. Which sport do you miss the most?
Track. (In his first season of track last spring, German was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in the 100 dash, setting an area all-time record (10.74). He also ran a 22.95 in the 200. In the winter, he was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in the 55 dash in 6.50.)
5. How hard is it to not compete after setting records last spring?
It’s very difficult because I was only getting started. I’m very young in the sport. My coaches always told me I haven’t even scratched the surface yet.
6. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goal was to beat my previous time (in the 100 dash) from last spring season, which was a 10.74, the MVC all-time record. I was looking forward to hitting 10.40 and making up for that second place finish at New Englands.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
To be truthful, I’m not getting any sports fix. All I’ve been doing is push-ups, squats and crunches. Every day I’m averaging around 400 push ups, 300 crunches and 200 squats a day.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
Nick’s Place in Lawrence, up on Broadway.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
FBI (on CBS), The Punisher (Netflix) and Seal Team (CBS)
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
Go run with my track teammates and spend time with friends.
