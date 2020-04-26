NAME: Michael Ference
RESIDENCE: Salem, N.H.
SCHOOL/SPORT: Salem High senior; Star in lacrosse (attack)/football (receiver/defense back)/basketball (forward)
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
The loss of sports has made me very sad. My senior year of basketball ended early and we couldn’t continue our run at a state title. Now my lacrosse season is done. Also, finding other things to do to fill my time has been a challenge.
2. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would be at school and playing lacrosse. (He was All-NH Division 1 in lacrosse last spring).
3. Which sport do you miss the most?
I miss basketball the most because of the teammates I had. I miss how close everyone was, and the memories we shared. (Salem upset Bishop Guertin in the Division 1 first round this winter. The Blue Devils were scheduled to face Keene, before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus. He scored 10.4 points per game, second on the team.)
4. What were your goals for this spring, and how have they changed?
My goal for the spring was to improve our record for Salem lacrosse, and hopefully make it to playoffs. My goals now is to stay in shape and improve in lacrosse for college.
5. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
I have a ton of time to myself. Usually I’m constantly at practices or games during sport seasons with very little breaks in between the seasons.
6. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I watch the reruns of old sports games and sometimes go on YouTube and watch highlights.
7. Are you going to play college sports? If so, where?
I will be attending Rivier University (Nashua, N.H,) and playing lacrosse for them.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
I have ordered from the 99s and I would like to order Chipotle, but they do not deliver to Salem.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
My go to show to stream is the Blacklist (NBC).
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
The two things I can’t wait to do once this is over is get together with all of my friends, and go to the beach.
