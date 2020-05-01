NAME: TRINITY TAPPER
RESIDENCE: North Andover
SCHOOL/SPORT: University of Delaware track freshman (sprints/jumps). Former Eagle-Tribune track All-Star (North Andover High)
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
The shutdown has affected me personally because it took away my freshmen outdoor track season. Although we were told we will be getting this season back after our senior year, it will be harder for me to run after I finish my undergraduate degree, if I continue on into medical school.
2. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would probably be in my early morning classes, or I would be on the bus on my way to a track meet trying to get my homework done
3. Which sport do you miss the most?
I definitely miss outdoor track the most, considering I haven’t had an outdoor season since high school.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goals for this spring were to further improve my abilities and see what I am capable of under pressure in bigger outdoor meets. Now, I won’t be able to show my teammates, competitors, coaches and especially myself what I’m able to run or jump outside in the nice weather after training months for it
5. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
It does give all the student-athletes a break from the constant pressure of studying and sports. Although that’s something I’ve always liked, it is healthy to have a break from it all.
6. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I have been watching older videos from past Olympic races and old races of my teammates running last year.
7. How has track gone for you at Delaware?
Track was going pretty well. I had just gotten back from our conference meet and I had really positive and high expectations for the outdoor season.
(Trapper set a Delaware freshman record in the 60-yard dash (7.74) at the Armory Last Chance Meet, ran a 25.05 in the 200 dash at the BU Valentine Invitational and scored a 16-4.25 in the long jump at the Gulden Invitational.)
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
I have been ordering a lot of takeout from Chipotle.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
Recently I’ve been watching the show All-American (CW).
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
I think the first thing I’d want to do is definitely see my family, friends and teammates.
