An impressive 14 area athletes and one coach were selected Eastern Mass. All-Scholastics by the Boston Globe.
Here they are:
BOYS BASKETBALL: Joey Abate-Walsh, St. Mary’s/North Andover, Sr.; Dallion Johnson, Phillips/Bradford, Sr.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Emily Downer, Central, Sr.; Grace Efosa, Whittier, Sr.; Angelica Hurley, Pentucket, Sr.; Tatum Shaw, Andover, Jr.
GYMNASTICS: Maren Eramo, Haverhill, Sr.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Brenna Greene, Methuen, Sr.; Eliana Kane, Haverhill, Sr.; Hannah Keating, North Andover, Sr.
BOYS TRACK: Steve Nugent, North Andover, Div. 2 Coach of Year
GIRLS TRACK: Katharine Duren, Central, Jr.
WRESTLING: Mike Glynn, Central, Sr.; Jake Nicolosi, Haverhill, Sr.
GIRLS WRESTLING: Catherine McNulty, Whittier, Sr.
ALBANY TO ANDOVER
Phillips baseball coach Kevin Graber and 6-foot-10 former BC hoopster Will Foley were grade school basketball teammates in Albany. Foley later played in Europe and with the Harlem Globetrotters’ nemesis the Washington Generals.
These days he’s known as the proud dad of Anna Foley, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star basketball player as a freshman at Andover High.
Graber said, “Willy’s my guy.”
They played baseball (15U Babe Ruth state champs) and basketball together. Graber recalls they had the middle school version of the Grant Hill to Christian Laettner length of court pass with Foley scoring on a buzzer-beater.
DYNAMIC DUO
The Division 3 powerhouse Salisbury (Md.) University All-Decade field hockey team included two Andoverites. Eleven players made it altogether.
Andover High grad Jillian Hughes (SU ‘20) was a two-time first-team All-American back. Summer Washburn (SU ‘15), a Phillips grad from Andover, was a first-team All-American midfielder as a senior.
GENEROUS TO A FAULT
The generosity of so many NBA players like Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin, who’ve made hefty contributions to arena workers affected by the NBA shutdown, is heartwarming.
I do become very concerned that sometimes it can be too much. Pro sports has a major problem with player bankruptcy. Even players who’ve made tens of millions of dollars.
According to a 2009 Sports Illustrated article, an estimated 60% of NBA players go bankrupt within five years after retirement. Antoine Walker of the Celtics, of course, went bankrupt shortly after retiring despite making $108 million in salary alone.
ASTRO BASEBALL COMMITS
According to nhhardball.com, a slew of Pinkerton senior baseball players have made college commitments:
Brady Day, Kansas St.; Asa Runge, College of Charleston; Jagger Bell, Bridgewater St.; J.D. Normand, New England College; Jacob Boudreau, Becker; J.D. Normand, New England College; and Frank Gulezian and Kam Levesque, Northern Essex.
N.H. TRACK OVERHAUL
New Hampshire indoor track is in severe need of a major overhaul.
No All-States, no state pentathlon and the season ends three weeks before New Englands so most of the kids don’t bother with that. The division 1 and 2 state meets are at Dartmouth College, a million miles away from most of the schools.
And fittingly, it’s almost always on Super Bowl Sunday so you miss part of the Super Bowl. Basically it’s a one-meet season the D1 and D2 States.You just feel for talented tracksters like Windham’s champion sprinter Quinn Cerami.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.