WINDHAM — While not having a player in the rotation taller than 6-foot-2 can make the game challenging, basketball will always be about putting the ball in the hole.
And the shooters at Windham are thriving from distance.
Thursday afternoon, the Jaguars made six of seven from behind the arc in the fourth quarter, quickly flipping a seven-point deficit before free throws sealed a 70-61 victory over Pinkerton.
“We just look to get the best shots,” said sophomore Jack St. Hilaire, who finished with a team-high 20 points. “We have a lot of confidence in every single one of our guys. Everyone on the floor can stroke it. We just move the ball until someone’s open.”
St. Hilaire made two of his season-high six threes in the middle of the 21-6 run that opened the fourth. The 17 three-pointers Windham made were also a team season high for a squad that is averaging 11.5 per game. Of its 51 field-goal attempts Thursday, 42 were threes.
In fact, of the Jaguars’ 252 made field goals this season, 138 (54.8%) have been threes.
“It’s not do or die,” Windham coach E.J. Perry said before hustling off to Andover High and the Golden Warriors’ preseason football practice. “They just have to have their rhythm and then just hit shots. And we’re going to hit shots, so I don’t care. They can shoot whenever they want.”
Pinkerton, which features a roster with eight players taller than 6-2 — including three at least 6-6 — appeared to take control with a 14-2 run late in the third.
Freshman Drew Brander scored eight of his game-high 21 to spark the Astros (8-2).
But playing for the third straight day and their eighth game in 15 days, the Astros were unable to contain Windham’s 29-point fourth-quarter barrage. Pinkerton’s busy schedule was forced by a three-week Covid-related shutdown at the school, during which the Astros couldn’t even practice.
“I don’t know how many they took,” said Pinkerton coach Dave Chase, whose squad knocked off Windham by seven on Tuesday. “But I don’t care where you are, if you make 17 threes, you’re going to win a basketball game. “I can’t be upset with my guys because the effort was there. (Windham) just made shots. We had guys running at them with hands up and they’re still making it over the top. So, what do you do?”
Windham wrapped up the victory by making eight of 10 free throws down the stretch.
“We had to realize that we’re not going to be bigger than a lot of teams in this state,” said senior Joey DaSilva, who scored 17 points — two fewer than his season average.
“Coach Perry does a good job getting us well prepared. Toughness is what he cares about. We can shoot, but we have to be tough on the other end, and that’s what made us win tonight.”
Playoffs Monday
Both teams will be in action at 5 p.m. Monday in the first round of the state’s Division 1 playoffs. Salem will be at Pinkerton while Timberlane travels to Windham.
“This puts us at 8-4 in Division 1,” Perry said. “For Windham to come this far and these kids to come this far is unbelievable. Now, we’re just excited for the playoffs on Monday, and we want to make a long run.”
Windham 70, Pinkerton 61
PINKERTON (61): Andy MacDonald 4 1-2 9, Anthony Chinn 1 1-1 3, Drew Brander 8 4-6 21, Justin Dunne 3 0-0 6, Jackson Marshall 3 0-2 6, Jimmy Flynn 2 2-2 7, EJ Fasano 0 0-0 0, Tyrone Chinn 3 1-1 9, Will Warriner 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-14 61
WINDHAM (70): Chris Billone 3 2-2 11, Joey DaSilva 4 5-6 17, Jack St. Hilaire 7 0-0 20, George Fortin 4 2-3 12, Blake Dempsey 3 2-4 10, Cole Peterson 0 0-0 0, Jack Kendzulak 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 11-15 70
3-pointers: PINK — T. Chinn 2, Flynn, Brander; WIND — St. Hilaire 6, DaSilva 4, Billone 3, Fortin 2, Dempsey 2
Pinkerton (8-2): 17 13 18 13 — 61
Windham (8-4): 14 17 10 29 — 70
