Over the past 17 years as head coach, Whittier Tech’s Cheryl Begin has been fortunate to have had excellent pitchers, including 2019 Eagle-Tribune MVP Nicole Verrette.
Well, Begin’s good fortune continued this year when junior pitcher Emily Graham transferred from Essex Tech to Whittier, something the veteran coach wasn’t expecting.
“I didn’t even know she was here at first,” said Begin. “But I’m glad she came.”
Begin was even more glad once the softball season came and with good reason. Graham — our 2021 Eagle-Tribune MVP — enjoyed a spectacular year, leading the Wildcats to a 14-1 record, striking out 138 batters in 86 innings while only walking eight batters, hurling seven shutouts and posting a 1.15 ERA. In two playoff games, she gave up only three earned runs combined and struck out 18.
Graham, a southpaw who is from pitching-rich Amesbury, was recognized for her outstanding season by being named team MVP, which is no easy feat with Alicia Habib and Alyssa Michel as worthy competition, and also being named Commonwealth Conference Player of the Year.
In addition to her pitching, Graham was no slouch at the plate, often helping her own cause while batting .417.
“The best thing about her is her consistency,” said Begin. “Her work ethic is fantastic. She has a job to do and she does it. And she loves the sport. She is always working to improve, whether it’s working out in the offseason or just throwing to her dad.”
Displaying her consistency playing for the Rage Roll 18U team this summer, Graham — who has also run track and played basketball — started the offseason by throwing a complete-game 3-hitter with 13 strikeouts the weekend before last to lift her team to the finals of a tournament in New York.
Paige Gillette
Andover Senior, Second base
Captain and leader for young Andover team that enjoyed surprising 11-7 campaign. Led team with .488 average, scored 20 runs and had 18 RBIs. Rock solid defensively “She had a great season for us, but what we’ll miss the most is her leadership,” said coach Rick Quattrocchi. “She’s the best captain I’ve ever had — she’s irreplaceable.” All-Scholastic field hockey goalie, will play that sport at Assumption and may double in softball. Also played basketball for Warriors. Named Female Athlete of the Year by Boston Globe.
Jackie Giordano
Andover Freshman, Pitcher
One of the top freshmen in the region and pivotal to Andover’s successful season. Had 1.33 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 91 innings in the regular season and was even better in the playoffs (1.08 ERA, 48 strikeouts in 29 innings). Lost 1-0 classic extra innings duel to Lowell ace Giana Lacedra in season opener. “She showed something right there from the start,” said coach Rick Quattrocchi. “She’s a tough competitor who won’t back down.” Also a clutch hitter. Batted .378 with a home run. Former standout gymnast. Will transfer to Brooks.
Sara Moeller
Brooks Junior, Pitcher
One of most dominating pitchers in area. Sported a 1.70 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 37 innings with great control. Had memorable 1-0 win over Phillips Academy with 14 strikeouts. “She has good speed and location and can dominate,” said Brooks coach Andrea Heinze. Also a solid hitter, finishing with .353 average. Playing for Mass. Rapids this summer. Also plays soccer and basketball as secondary sports. Will transfer to Cushing Academy and repeat junior year.
Sicily DiDomenico
Haverhill Senior, Pitcher
Captain and leader for Haverhill team that won eight of its last 11 games and won two tournament contests. Had 2.55 ERA and struck out 127 batters in 88 innings. Often helped her own cause at the plate. Had winning hit in 2-0 extra-inning shutout win over North Andover. Played first base when not pitching. “Sicily was a great leader and did so much for us,” said Haverhill coach Kara Melillo. Hard worker in the offseason, dedicated to continue improving. Headed to Mass. Maritime and will pitch there.
Steph Tardugno
Methuen Senior, Shortstop
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Leadoff batter and team sparkplug for Rangers. Batted .452. Scored 28 runs, had 18 RBIs from leadoff spot. Feared hitter, drew 16 walks. Had over 100 hits in three seasons. Made seamless transition from outfield. Great speed. Can play nearly every position. Three-sport captain (also soccer and basketball). Moynihan Scholar Student-Athlete of the year. Methuen’s Female Athlete of Year. Ranked 6th in senior class. Headed on softball scholarship to St. Anselm. Younger sisters Brooke and Alex also on team.
maria Mangiameli
North Andover Junior, Shortstop
One of most improved players in the area. Led the Knights with 29 hits, a .420 average, 18 runs scored and also had 11 RBIs from leadoff spot. Boasts excellent speed. Can also play the outfield. Plays summer ball for the Rage. Ran cross country last fall, also plays basketball for Knights. Top student with 4.0 GPA as member of National Honor Society. Sister Jessica, an upcoming junior, also plays for the Knights as outfielder. Younger brother Matthew a rising standout athlete in middle school.
Brooke Slaton
Pelham Sophomore, Shortstop
Defensive whiz who also has a knack for getting on base. Hit .364 but had on-base% of .509. Scored 16 runs for low-scoring Pythons. Defensively, she had 32 putouts and 30 assists. “She is extremely aggressive, goes after everything, and has made a handful of diving plays,” said coach Todd Lozeau. Also plays field hockey for Pythons. Excellent student, boasts 4.36 GPA. Older sister Jess played four years at Pelham and is now at Providence College.
sarah sargent
Pentucket Senior, Shortstop
Clear leader of young Pentucket squad. Batted .478 with four home runs and 24 RBIs. Only struck out three times all year. Took her game to another level as a senior after playing JV as sophomore. “The improvements that she has made over the years is incredible and all due to her hard work and determination,” said coach Deb Smith. Plays for Polar Crush U18 team in summer. Merrimac resident. Hopes to play softball for Endicott College next year, will major in psychology. Enjoys painting in free time.
Kiley Buckley
Phillips Academy Sophomore, Shortstop
Region’s top slugger. Clouted 10 home runs to tie school record. Had three home runs in game against archrival Phillips Exeter, hit two against Deerfield. Led area with 33 RBIs. Hit .596 overall. Only struck out four times all year. Methuen resident. Formerly played for Methuen Rangers, now plays summer ball for Polar Crush. Totally focused on softball, hopes to play Division 1 college softball. Also plays basketball at Phillips. Younger sister, Emerson, a fine softball player headed to Phillips next year.
Adi Runge
Pinkerton Academy Freshman, Pitcher/Outfield
Pinkerton’s top pitcher and hitter as a freshman. Makes steady contact, but boasts power as well. Hit home run on first pitch she saw in high school. Finished with five home runs and 22 RBIs. Terrific competitor. Already had five pitches in repertoire. “She has so much poise and composure for a freshman, it’s like she’s been in high school four years already,” said coach Tom Wall. Two older brothers, Eli and Asa, played baseball at Pinkerton. Striving to keep improving and play softball in college.
Jen Olson
Salem Freshman, Outfield
A classic and ideal leadoff batter. Extremely fast, terrific bunter, able to slap for infield hits and also could hit line drives to the outfield for base hits. Led the area with 32 runs scored while hitting .500 (36 of 72). “She can do it all at the plate and is just one tough out,” said Salem coach Haley Chandler. A fine defensive outfielder able to cover a lot of ground. Older sister Allison also on the team. Plays field hockey and basketball for Salem. Father, Mark, played baseball at Salem.
Ava McNamara
Salem Sophomore, Third base
Clutch, power hitter for state champion Blue Devils. Led Salem with six home runs and her 30 RBIs were third highest in area. Was 6 for 7 with two home runs in first two tournament games. The faster the pitching, the more she liked it. Batted .443 for the season. Batted fifth in order. “While teams typically fear the 4th batter, they had to also fear our 5th batter,” said coach Haley Chandler. “Ava was also solid for us defensively at third, making several diving plays.” Also served as backup pitcher.
Madison Solt
Salem Junior, Pitcher
Went 19-1 for Division 1 state champion Blue Devils. Had 147 strikeouts in 115 innings and ERA of 2.10. At her best in the clutch. Superb in state championship 5-1 victory over a strong-hitting Concord team, allowing just four hits while striking out eight. “Maddy was just so consistent for us all year,” said Salem coach Haley Chandler. “She was definitely our MVP.” Serves as volunteer coach for Salem rec softball. Works at Here We Grow Learning Center in free time and helps out for Relay for Life. Younger sister Madeline a sixth grader who pitches.
Peyton Hanson
Sanborn Sophomore, Pitcher
Although she pitches for Sanborn, Peyton Hanson more known for her offense. Batted .596 with 28 hits and had 18 RBIs. First team All-State and won team’s Offensive Player Award. Named a captain for next year. Sister Brooke Hanson is power-hitting freshman shortstop who hit .474 with four home runs. Plays summer ball for Granite State Elite U16 team. Plays third base when not pitching. Avid volleyball player, but Sanborn doesn’t have a team.
Katie O’Leary
Timberlane Freshman, Shortstop
Led young Timberlane team in hitting with an impressive .531 average, scoring 12 runs. Great range with a strong arm defensively. Very versatile. Has played every position in the infield and also center field. Plays primarily second base for her travel team “Voodoo.” Her brother, John, plays for the Timberlane baseball team and father, Sean, played baseball in high school and is a softball coach. Also plays volleyball. Outstanding student with 4.62 GPA, ranked 4th in a class of 247 students.
ALyssa Michel
Whittier Senior, Third baseman
Led the region with a stunning .706 average, stroking 41 hits or better than two per game. Finished season with 100 hits for her career. Line drive machine, struck out once all season. Solid third baseman, formed terrific left side of infield with Alicia Habib. Also played volleyball and basketball. Played ice hockey when younger. Superlative student with 4.45 GPA, ranked second in class. Will attend Northeastern and study Chemical Engineering and Biochemistry. Older brother Matt pitched for Whittier baseball team, now plays for SNHU.
ALicia Habib
Whittier Senior, Shortstop
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Terrific contact hitter, batted .510 after hitting .444 and .458 her first two years. Slugged six home runs, only struck out twice. Finished career with 101 hits and 90 runs scored in three years. Excellent shortstop with great range. Superb pitcher in youth softball. Fine volleyball player, was school’s first-ever sophomore volleyball captain. Also played basketball. Three-sport captain. Haverhill resident. Headed to Assumption College for softball, may also try volleyball. Younger sister and softball standout Kaylee will be freshman at Whittier next year
DANI LEAR
Whittier Senior, Catcher
Three-year starter and one of the most improved players in the region. Adept at handling different pitchers and always alert to make the right play. Made major strides at plate, hitting .523 while scoring 22 runs and driving in 19 runs. Had four home runs. “Dani did so much for us that wasn’t noticed,” said Whittier coach Cheryl Begin. Tri-captain. Plays for The Rage in summer. Also played volleyball and basketball for Wildcats. Groveland resident. Avid snowboarder. Will play softball at Endicott College.
Cami Belair
Windham Junior, Centerfield
One of the top stories of spring. Suffered horrific knee injury in soccer last fall, endured two tough surgeries with surgeon pondering amputation at one point. Told by doctors to forget about softball this year, made miraculous recovery to start in centerfield and hit .489. Hit leadoff. “What she did for the team was amazing and she was an inspiration to everyone,” said coach Dave Hedge. “And it wasn’t just her hitting. She played a really good centerfield for us.” Undecided about playing soccer in the fall.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Molly Duval, Jr., 1b
Brooks — Sydney Correa, Sr., SS
Central Catholic — Laci Smith, Sr., LF; Julia Malowitz, Frosh., P
Greater Lawrence — Alexis Malenfant, Sr., LF
Haverhill — Livvy DeCicco, Jr., P; Jalyn Pearl, Sr., C; Shelby Eason, Sr., CF
Lawrence — Thiana Brito, Jr., SS; Lucinia Russo, Sr., inf/of; Naya Ovalles, Sr., 1b; Yiliany Rosario, Soph., C
Methuen — Avri Nelson, Jr., C; Jenny Grelle, Jr., 1b; Kiele Coleman, Frosh., 2b; Makenna Donovan, Jr., LF
North Andover — Julianna Roche, Jr., C; Josilin Gove, Jr., P
Pelham — Shaelyn Hinton, Soph., 1b
Pentucket — Bailey Stock, Jr., OF; Ella Agocs, Soph., C
Phillips Academy — Fallon O’Connor, Soph., P; Maris Moody, Frosh., 2b
Pinkerton — Rachel Keisling, Jr., OF; Olicia Mason, Jr., SS; Lily Mason, Jr., 3b
Salem — Emerson Poulin, Frosh., DH; Madison Burns, Sr., RF; Vania Moniz, Soph., 1b; Sydney Emerson, Sr., CF
Sanborn — Brooke Hanson, Frosh., SS; Anna Senko, Soph., C
Timberlane — Olivia Matarazzo, Soph., OF; Maeve Perras, Sr., 2b; Mackenzie Mlocek, Jr., 1b
Whittier — Kaitlyn Hurley, Frosh., OF
Windham — Katie Nolan, Soph., 1b; Larissa Piessens, Sr., SS; Makayla Panich, Sr., C; Jasmine Moskowitz, Sr., P
Former Eagle-Tribune MVPs
2019: Nicole Verrette, Whittier; 2018: Caroline Kukas, No. Andover/Brooks; 2017: Sarah Ratcliffe, Pelham;
2016: Jaime Cleasby, Windham; 2015: Ravenne Nasser, Phillips Academy; 2014: Amanda Bickford, Salem; 2013: Masha Lange, Timberlane; 2011-12: Kayla Maloney, Phillips; 2010: Nora Galvin, Salem; 2009: Britt Hart, Brooks; 2008: Steph Barrett, Timberlane; 2007: Britt Hart, North Andover; 2006: Alexis Souhlaris, Pinkerton; 2005: Ashley Waters, Amesbury; 2004: Renee Clavette, Timberlane; 2003: Krista Michalczyk, Salem; 2001-02: Karen Harrington, Salem; 2000: Emily Chaput, Amesbury; 1998-99: Michelle Ridings, North Reading; 1997: Nikki Savastano, Amesbury; 1996: Lauren Russell, PMA; 1995: Sara Jewett, Haverhill; 1994: Jennifer Arrajj, Lawrence; 1992-93: Katie King, Salem; 1991: Shawna Currier, Lawrence; 1990: Sue Habinowski, Salem
