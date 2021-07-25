In a much-needed spring season, there was no more sure thing than when Liam Doyle took the mound for Pinkerton.
Coach Steve Campo sent his junior ace out for nine starts, and the state’s player of the year on most season-ending lists finished a perfect 8-0, leading the Astros to a state quarterfinal berth.
“I believe he was the most dominant player in New Hampshire this season,” Campo said.
And the left-hander, who has received numerous Division 1 college offers, is also the Eagle-Tribune MVP, the first from Pinkerton since Jay Yennaco repeated in 1995 — the same year he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox.
With another year left to play in Derry, Doyle could become the fourth repeat winner since 1990 and the first since Lawrence’s Michael Calzetta in 2009-10. The last MVP from New Hampshire was Londonderry’s Robbie Del Signore in 2014.
“Liam is one of the best high school pitchers I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching,” Campo said. “He has an electric fastball. It’s a swing-and-miss fastball. You can see his presence and attitude, and he gives his teammates more confidence.”
The stats indeed were impressive as Doyle posted a 0.55 ERA, allowing four earned runs over 51 1/3 innings. He struck out 101 batters (1.97 per inning) and walked only 15, helping build a minuscule .721 whip.
Although New Hampshire batters have yet another year to deal with his 91-mph fastball, Doyle might be hard pressed to match some of this season’s highlights.
In a six-inning, three-hit victory against eventual state runner-up Winnacunnet, Doyle struck out the first 12 batters he faced and finished with 16.
“We only had to field the ball seven times,” said Campo, who added that Winnacunnet took to bunting the last couple of innings.
The 6-foot-2 Doyle, who already has offers from Stetson, Wichita State and Northeastern, also had a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts against Bishop Guertin.
“He’s one of the most competitive players on the team,” Campo said. “He plays with a fire and passion that is contagious.”
Tanner O’Sullivan
Andover Senior, Left Field
Selected to play in the Agganis All-Star game. Three-year letterman with a 4.1 grade point average, hit .477 (21- for 44), scored 15 runs and drove in 15 while striking out only 4 times. Scored the tying run in a walk-off win over North Andover. Valuable outfielder ably filled in at first depending on who’s pitching, had at least one hit in 14 of 16 games with at least two hits in four of them.
Nolan Schirmer
Andover Senior, Catcher
A two-year captain who has a 4.2 GPA and called his own pitches. Was selected for the Agganis game. Hit .521 with 23 RBI on 24 hits. Named Boston Herald All-Scholastic. Drove in at least two runs in nine games as a cleanup hitter. Went 3 for 5 with five RBIs in during Andover’s three-game North sectional run. Hit .425 (45-106) over his final two seasons.
ANTHONY TEBERIO
Andover Senior, First Base
One of four Warriors named to play in the Agganis game and five headed for college ball. Three-year letterman bound for Wheaton College. Batted .444 with 16 RBIs while striking out just once in 50 plate appearances. Had five games with at least two hits and two with three. Also posted a 1.42 ERA and struck out 28 in 24 2/3 innings pitched, winning a pair of games. One of three Warriors selected first team all-conference.
George Chaya
Central Senior, Center Field
Bound for Elms College. One of best outfielders in region. Valuable leadoff hitter hit .407 on 24 hits, scored 12 and drove in 11. Had at least three hits in four games, including 3 for 4 day against North Andover. All-conference defensive back was one of five Raiders who also started on the school’s undefeated Fall 2 football squad.
RYAN CLOUTIER
Central Junior, Pitcher
Winner in five of six decisions, throwing 30 innings and striking out 45 with nine walks and a 2.07 ERA. Struck out seven in a 2-1 win over Andover. Valuable shortstop/third baseman when not hurling, batted .275, with three two-hit games, while hitting clean-up much of the season. Drove in three and scored three times in a victory over Dracut.
Elijah Moses
Haverhill Senior, First Base
Merrimack Valley Conference’s Division 2 Player of the Year. Endicott College commit hit .383 with 14 RBIs. Drove in three runs in a game three times hitting in the middle of the order. Also earned two pitching victories. Led Hillies’ Division 2 first round upset of No. 1 Medford with two hits, an RBI and two shutout innings of relief. All-MVC Division 1 football player and honorable mention on the Eagle-Tribune All-Star team.
Jomari Rosa
Methuen Senior, Pitcher
First-team all-conference selection did the job on the mound, posting a 2.19 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 28 1/3 innings. Also anchored the outfield from center while hitting .353 with nine RBI. Hitting in the middle of the Rangers’ order, had a four-hit, two-RBI game against Tewksbury. In 10-inning, 1-0 victory over Chelmsford, allowed two hits while throwing the first eight innings, then scored the winning run.
Brett Dunham
North Andover Senior, Left Field
Division 1 Player of the Year in the MVC. Northeastern recruit. Hit .382, driving in 18 with 21 hits and scoring another 15. Went 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA and faced the minimum while throwing 55 pitches in a six-inning no-hit victory over Dracut in which he also scored three and drove in a pair. Hit .348 in two seasons for a Scarlet Knight team that went 34-7.
Ryan Griffin
North Andover Junior, Pitcher
Already committed to Northeastern, will likely be the next in a great line of Scarlet Knight aces after winning a team-high six of his seven decisions. Struck out 52 in 35 innings. In first varsity start, struck out 10 and allowed one hit against Lawrence. In pair of North Andover wins in the North sectional, threw a combined six innings of relief.
Brendan Holland
North Andover Senior, Pitcher
The only holdover from the 2019 All-Star team. Headed to play baseball for UMass Lowell. Finished spring 5-0 with a 1.14 ERA. Struck out 41 and walked six in 31 2/3 innings, allowing 16 hits. A Boston Globe All-Scholastic pick, graduated a perfect 10-0 record in two varsity seasons while allowing 11 earned runs and walking only 14 batters in his 75 innings.
Ethan Hunt
Pentucket Junior, Pitcher
After showing promise as freshman in a relief role, took over as team’s ace and went 6-1 with a 1.59 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings, holding four opponents to one run or fewer. Earned win in Pentucket’s 6-2 victory over Weston in state tournament. All-CAL selection is also a quality shortstop. Hit .380 on 19 hits with 13 runs scored.
JACob lapp
Phillips Senior, Pitcher
Andover resident headed for Tufts allowed no runs over 17 1/3 innings for the 13-1 Big Blue squad. Honorable mention selection on the New England Baseball Journal’s All-New England team. Struck out 22 and walked five. Allowed one run in a nine-inning start against Deerfield Academy that Phillips won in the 12th. Earned the win against Worcester Academy with five innings of two-hit relief.
Matt Sapienza
Phillips Senior, Pitcher
Georgetown University commit from North Andover was named first-team All-New England after going 5-1 for nationally ranked Phillips. Struck out 42 and walked nine in 29 2/3 innings. Four-year letterman also delivered key hits while playing second. Was awarded the school’s Tippett Award given to the senior football or baseball player for loyalty and courage.
JACob Albert
Pinkerton Sophomore, Left Field
Second team All-State selection batted .371 with 23 runs, 15 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Drove in four against eventual state champ Concord. Running back/defensive back was honorable mention selection on All-New Hampshire Division 1 football team after gaining 271 yards and scoring four touchdowns in Pinkerton’s three-game abbreviated fall season.
Tom Rioux
Pinkerton Junior, Pitcher
No. 2 hurler on Astros that won three of his four decisions, losing on a five-hitter in the quarterfinals. Posted 0.89 ERA with 41 strikeouts, five walks and 34 hits in 47 1/3 innings (.824 whip). Allowed only three hits in 11-0 win over eventual state champion Concord. Gave up one hit over six innings against Merrimack. In a tough-luck quarterfinal loss, retired 19 of 20 in one stretch. Also hit .375 with 15 RBIs.
Tommy Ahlers
Salem Junior, Center Field
First team All-State, batted .383 with 16 stolen bases, nine doubles and 12 RBIs. Helped Blue Devils off to good season start by going 4 for 7 with a couple RBIs in a sweep of Spaulding. Delivered at least one hit in 14 of 16 games, including five with two. The running back/linebacker was All-New Hampshire Division 1 honorable mention after scoring three touchdowns on only 11 season carries.
Westin Lippold
Windham Senior, Pitcher
First-team All-State selection, posted three shutouts, including a no-hitter against Spaulding. Had two starts allowing four hits. Finished 5-2 with a 1.38 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings. Struck out 90 batters in 88 career innings. Also hit .317 with 10 runs from the leadoff spot. An All-New Hampshire Division 1 football honorable mention. Had 78-yard TD for the East’s only touchdown in the CHAD game.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Scotty Brown, Jr., CF; Ryan Grecco, Sr., P; Terry Morrissey, Sr., RF; Aidan Ritter, Sr., P/2B
Central Catholic — Kyle Espinola, Jr., 2B; Nathan Kearney, Soph., 1B; Matthew Maloney, Sr., C
Greater Lawrence — Jerison Anduhar, Jr., SS; Roderick Martinez, Jr., 3B
Haverhill — Zach Guertin, Sr., 2B; Shawn Joubert, Jr., P/SS
Lawrence — Raudi Rodriguez, Soph., 2B; Jonathan Vega, Soph., SS
Methuen — Nick Avellani, Sr., LF; Sam Kalivas, Jr., P/1B/OF; Jackson Petisce, Jr., 2B; Matt Pappalardo, Soph., P/3B/1B
North Andover — Sean Corliss, Sr., CF; Trevor Crosby, Jr., 3B; Derek Finn, Sr., SS; Andrew Perry, Jr., 1B
Pentucket — Joe Lynch, Sr., C; Trevor Kamuda, Soph., CF
Phillips — Tommy McAndrews, Jr., C
Pinkerton — Ethan Burgess, Sr., CF; Lorenzo Corsetto, Soph., 2B; Tyler Michaud, Sr., SS; Cole Yennaco, Soph., C
Salem — Ryan Allard, Sr., SS/P; Ryan Gomez, Jr., P
Sanborn — Nolan Duquette, Sr., P/3B
Timberlane — Connor Abood, Sr., SS/P; Matt Mazur, Soph., 1B
Whittier — Brendan Dodier, Jr., P
BASEBALL MVPs
2019: Sebastian Keane, North Andover; 2018: Dom Keegan, Central; 2017: Steve Hajjar, Central; 2016: Brendan Parisotto, No. Andover; 2015: Evan Glew, No. Andover; 2014: Robbie Del Signore, Londonderry; 2013: Nick Comei, Haverhill; 2012: Brandon Walsh, No. Andover; 2011: Mike Weisman, No. Andover; 2009-10: Michael Calzetta, Lawrence; 2008: Sean Hayden, Haverhill; 2006-07: Dan Godefroi, Andover; 2005: Jeff Castillo, Salem; 2003-04: Terry Doyle, Salem; 2002: Tim Bransfield, Masconomet; 2001: Kevin Shepard, Andover; 2000: Steve Palazzolo, No. Reading; 1999: Doug Johnson, Pelham; 1998: Ben Crockett, Masconomet; 1997: Brian Tisbert, Andover; 1996: Bryan Welch, Central; 1994-95: Jay Yennaco, Pinkerton; 1993: Justin Hesenius, Andover; 1992: Jim Hanning, Andover; 1991: David Blank, Andover; 1990: Chris Eggert, Andover; also 1981: Dennis Livingston, No. Reading
