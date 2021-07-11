2021 MLB Draft: Red Sox select No. 1-ranked prospect Mayer

NEW YORK (AP) — The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox selected slick-fielding shortstop Marcelo Mayer with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night.
The left-handed hitting Mayer had been the favorite to go No. 1 overall after drawing comparison to Dodgers star Corey Seager. Mayer, 18, was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 1 prospect available in this year’s draft, as well as the No. 2 prospect by Baseball America.
“I did see it coming,” Mayer said of his slide to the Red Sox. “I knew they were high on me. I’m just super blessed to be part of the organization.”
Mayer hit 14 homers his senior year at Eastlake High School in California, one shy of the school record set by 2000 No. 1 pick Adrian Gonzalez, a former Boston Red Sox first baseman. Marcelo batted .392 with 45 RBIs and 46 runs.
In four varsity seasons, the native of Chula Vista hit .363 (53 for 146) with 17 home runs and 58 RBI. Mayer was a member of USA Baseball’s 2019 17U National Team Development Program and played in the 2020 Perfect Game All-American Classic.
Prior to being selected in this year’s draft,Mayer had committed to play baseball at the University of Southern California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.