OLIVIA GUILLET
Central Catholic, Senior
“Olivia is extremely humble,” said coach Colette Madore. “She is not looking for accolades. She works hard because she understands that to be a successful runner, you must work harder than the person next to you.” Team MVP. Merrimack College recruit. Placed sixth at MVCs (19:44) and 13th at Division 1C meet (19:33.57), leading Raiders to third as team. Second at Frank Mooney Invitational (20:03.0).
MADELINE COURTEMANCHE
Central Catholic, Sophomore
Finished first or second in every MVC meet. Placed fifth at Division 1C Meet (19.10.11) for third-place Raiders. Took seventh at MVCs (20:05). Was third at Frank Mooney Invitational (19:37.2) and 12th at Catholic Memorial Invitational (20:33.1). “She loves a good challenge,” said coach Colette Madore. “She makes running look easy. It has been a joy to see her succeed.”
FINLEIGH SIMONDS
Haverhill, Senior
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Eagle-Tribune MVP as freshman. Fought through injuries to place 14th at MVCs (20:36) and qualified for Division 1 championship. Took first in Haverhill’s first four dual meets, including wins over Methuen and Chelmsford. “She battled through many setbacks and was still able to compete at the best meets,” said coach Mike Maguire.
LUNA PROCHAZKOVA
North Andover, Sophomore
Placed third at MVCs (18:45), seventh at Division 1B meet (18:41.9, season-best for 5K) and 26th at All-States (19:28.51). Finished 8-2 in dual meets, with one loss to MVC Molly Kiley. Team MVP. “Luna is an incredibly hard worker who has dedicated herself to the goal of being an elite runner in the state. Being only a sophomore, her best is yet to come,” said coach Rick Dellechiaie.
CONTESSA SILVA
Pinkerton, Junior
Placed area-leading second at New Hampshire Division 1 Meet (19:23.2). Was area-best fifth at Meet of Champions (19:04.7). Took fourth at Battle of the Borders (18:45.2), sixth at Manchester Invitational (19:34.0) and second at Nashua North Invitational (19:46.6). In track ran 2:24.44 800 meter and 11:58.53 3,000 meter and was member of 4x800 relay last spring.
ISABELLE GROULX
Pinkerton, Junior
Grabbed seventh at New Hampshire Division 1 Meet (20:10.4) and 14th at Meet of Champions (season-best 19:45.2). Added ninth at Battle of the Borders (19:47.8), fifth at Nashua North Invitational (20:19.8) and ran 21:08.8 at New Englands. In track has run 3:07.76 1,000-meter, 5:00.97 mile and ran on 4x800 relay that was second at MSTCA Northeast Invitational.
ABIGAIL ROBINSON
Timberlane, Freshman
“Abigail ran her two best races of the season in her two biggest races of the season, which as an athlete and coach you hope for but it’s very difficult to achieve,” said coach Mark Behan. “Abigail is a very hard working and dedicated student-athlete whose positive attitude is contagious.” Took 11th at New Hampshire Division 1 Meet (20.29) and placed 34th at NH Meet of Champions (20:47.2).
