3-on-3 Tourney: Big crowd for Perry-Reilly tourney

The winning team at the Ernie Perry-Fran Reilly memorial 3-on-3 tourney in Andover were, from left, Cedric Gillette, Joe Rockwell and E.J. Perry IV. Front from left, Peg Reilly and Barbara Perry.

Former Andover High football stars Cedric Gillette, Joe Rockwell and E.J. Perry IV were the winning team at the annual Ernie Perry-Fran Reilly memorial 3-on-3 basketball tourney.

Perry, an All-American quarterback at Brown, is the grandson of the late Andover coach. Gillette and Rockwell were his star receivers at Andover.

Scholarships were given to recent Andover grads A.J. Heidtke (Brown), Jyles Amirault (Emmanuel), Zach Dutton (Framingham State), Thomas Louriero (St. Lawrence), Sophie Keeler (Wisconsin) and Tatum Shaw (Southern New Hampshire).

In six years the scholarship has awarded over 20 Andover High Students more than $20,000.

Ann Concemi and Steve Sirmaian of Total Mortgage donated 120 T-shirts this year for the games.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you