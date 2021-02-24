A young, antsy, recent college graduate was working overtime at a local gym trying to develop a longer 3-point shot in preparation for his first NBA camp.
Said player ran a drill which he set two picks against imaginary defenders before rushing out and settling two feet beyond the 3-point arc and receiving a chest pass from a coach.
“That will be Monta Ellis, faking the drive and throwing you the pass,” said the coach. “That will be open and you have to hit that shot.”
That was nearly five years ago at Cedardale Athletic Club. Methuen native Georges Niang, then 23, was the player and Jeff Nelson, an NBA scout, the coach.
“If I’m going to play at the next level, I have to extend my shot and add more to my game” said the 6-foot-7 Niang, a grinder in the paint for most of high school (Tilton Academy) and college (Iowa State) career, that day after the workout. “I have a lot of work to do.”
Fast-forward to Monday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Utah Jazz, the hottest (19 wins in last 21 games) and best (24-6) entering Monday night, were not only coming off a rare loss, but they were getting, as Niang said, “punched in the mouth” at home against the Charlotte Hornets.
The “sluggish” Jazz trailed for about 14 minutes from late in the second quarter to late in the third quarter.
That’s when all hell broke loose. Well, Niang broke loose.
Niang hit a 3-pointer, his third on three attempts in the game, to put the Jazz up 91-90. Then he hit his fourth (99-92), fifth (105-92) and sixth (111-92).
The Jazz outscored the Hornets, 23-2, starting with a Niang trey.
He entered the game in the final minute and with 35 seconds remaining hit his career-high seventh 3-pointer … in seven attempts.
“I had a hard time sleeping Monday night,” said Niang. “You get wired after a game like that. It almost feels like a kid on Christmas. You expect to do good stuff every game, but this was a little different. It was awesome.”
Niang said once the third trey went in, he felt a little different.
“Sometimes you get a feeling when shooting, not thinking, just flowing,” explained Niang. “When everything is flowing, it’s an easy game.”
As he noted nearly five years ago, he had to add elements to his game beyond his being a mentally, tough “gamer” who plays in the paint. The 3-point shot is even more important now than it was five years ago when he entered the league with the Indiana Pacers.
This was not an overnight addition to his game either. Niang only made one 3-pointer in 12 attempts as a little-used rookie and was 0 for 4 while playing only 32 minutes over nine games in his first year with the Jazz.
The next three years have gone 43 for 105 (.410), 90 for 225 (.400) and this season, 37 for 101 (.366).
On Monday night, the Jazz made a team-record 28 three-pointers while Niang helped break an NBA record of 19 three-pointers from the bench.
“We talked about it after playing in the bubble last year -- we needed, as a team, to make a conscious effort to start shooting more threes,” said Niang. “Rather than the mid-range, when other teams are taking contested two-point shots, we are focused more on threes.”
As for Niang, as Nelson told him nearly five years ago at Cedardale, shooters create space for others.
“In the grand scheme of things, guys play specific roles and when I’m out there on offense, forcing them to guard me, it opens up space for guys like Jordan (Clarkson) and Donovan (Mitchell) to drive,” said Niang. “We have two dynamic big guys who can roll to the hoop and six guys all shooting 37 percent (from 3-point line) or better.”
Niang got some big-time kudos from his coach, Quin Snyder, after the game, implying that the Methuen native has the green light and then some when it comes to his 3-point shots.
“You can get frustrated if you’re not seeing the ball go in the basket, particularly someone like Georges, who’s as good a shooter as he is. I just liked the fact that he didn’t hesitate and he kept shooting,” said coach Snyder. “And that’s how you break through, you keep shooting it. … His shooting is something that, when he’s on like that, it’s a big deal for us. He’s a weapon.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Niang cited for defense, too
While the 3-point shot has been a focus of Georges Niang the last three seasons, he has added another, important element to his game in 2020-21 according to those in the know.
His defense.
Coach Quin Snyder mentioned it a few times during the preseason.
“In Georges’ case, particularly off the ball, there was a possession in front of our bench where he really took a challenge to get switched on to someone in pick-and-roll and he really competed,” said Snyder in December. “Georges certainly defensively tonight, was better and something that I know he takes pride in.”
The Jazz not being a top defensive team was also a topic of discussion heading into this season. He took that personally.
“Obviously, losing in the playoffs to Denver after having a 3-1 (series) lead was tough,” said Niang. “We needed to be better on both sides of the ball. To be a very good team in this league, you need to do it on both sides and right now we are, a top five offense and defense. I know I wanted to be counted on defensively, too. I worked hard to improve my defense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.