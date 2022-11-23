It was conceived on a porch about five miles away in North Andover. Thirty-five races later, including Thursday’s race, the annual event that takes over Andover on Thanksgiving morning has carved out a niche in the New England road racing community.
There may not be a better event that celebrates life, health, family and passion than the Feaster Five Road Race.
Another enormous field of more than 7,000 — yes, 7,000 — is expected in Andover for the run or walk (5K or 5-mile) or the Kid’s K for ages 3 to 12.
Here are 35 reasons — one for every race since its inception — why a trip to Shawsheen Village, and the crossroads of Routes 133 and 28, is worth it this Thanksgiving.
1. A free apple pie
It is a sweet payoff for covering 3.1 miles.
2. Race director is the G.O.A.T.
Tom Brady might be the greatest football player of all time, but he’s not the only G.O.A.T. in our midst. There is no race director to match Dave McGillivray. Participate in this event once, just once, and you’ll understand. McGillivray is also the Boston Marathon race director, and he lives in North Andover.
3. Your dog can run, too
I love this part of the race. In the past couple of years, more than 300 walkers have brought along a four-legged friend. There are areas of the course for those walking (or running) with their dogs. What other race does that?
4. Long-sleeve tech hoodie
No avid jogger in the Merrimack Valley is without one. This year’s is elite.
5. Eat more at dinner table
Maybe this should be Reason No. 1.
6. Bring the family
Even the person cooking the turkey can run. What other sporting event can you say that about?
7. Kid’s K
One of my favorite parts of this day is watching the kids as young as 3 get in their first official race. It’s cool. All kids get medals around their necks after the finish.
8. The energy
If they could bottle the pre-race vibe, they could send 200 rockets to the moon. As early as 45 minutes before race time, you can sense something important is about to happen. Everybody’s heart is beating faster.
9. Weather or not
Feaster organizers go to great lengths, safety permitting, to get the race in. A freezing, wet and icy road was a concern last November, but the race still went on, though it was limited to a 5K. We’re New Englanders, after all. We’re not wimps. Cold, rain, snow, sleet, even heat — the race never has been canceled.
10. Celebrity sightings
Don’t be surprised if you see someone famous running or walking. Really. Matt Damon and family were participants a few years ago, garnering national attention. He had a ball. I know, because I ran with him. I was hoping for 5K, but he chose to run the 5-mile route. I haven’t run since, by the way.
11. Boston Billy
What would the Feaster Five be without Bill Rodgers? The Boston Marathon legend has been involved for a quarter-century and in 2022 is the official Grand Marshal of the event.
12. Football time
This is important. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. Most runners are done by 9:30. In fact, the 5K distance gets you out a little earlier — just in time to make it to your traditional high school football game. The Andover-North Andover game, by the way, won’t be in the way as it will be played the night before.
13. The Striders
The best running club in New England, the Merrimack Valley Striders, has hosted the storied event since its inception. At least 100 of its members are stationed throughout the course.
14. The start
It’s worth the price of registration to be in the middle of all those people when the gun goes off. In fact, by the time the first runner finishes the 5K, some walkers will be crossing the “starting” line.
15. The finish
Again, one of my favorite parts. I’m usually awaiting runners and walkers for anecdotes and nuggets. To me, it is worth the price to see so many happy (and a few achy) faces.
16. No cheating
Infamous “marathoner” Rosie Ruiz is not welcome here. Every official runner gets a magnetic strip attached to their number, ensuring his or her time and participation are duly recorded. Lying, especially on Thanksgiving, is also a big no-no.
17. Refreshments
Walk or run, you get enough goodies at the finish to feed a family of four. Bananas? Check. Yogurt? Check? Doughnuts? Check.
18. Pre-race exercise
About a half-hour before the race, the aerobic workout can be heard from a mile away.
19. The music
It’s blaring everywhere. At the start, finish and a lot of places in between. By the way, dancing is allowed.
20. Follow the signs
You couldn’t get lost if you tried. There are signs and volunteers everywhere to point you in the right direction.
21. Walking encouraged
It will be the best walk of the year, guaranteed.
22. The Hoyts history
While they took a break in 2019 due to health issues, Team Hoyt — dad Dick Hoyt and son Rick — made the Feaster Five an annual family event. After Dick retired as Rick’s teammate, he came back to push his son for this race. Dad passed away in March of 2021. God rest his incredible soul.
23. Sleeping overrated
Most people are off on Friday. Sleep late the next day. There’s too much excitement to sleep through.
24. Heartbreak hills
The Boston Marathon has its historic hills. So does the Feaster Five; in fact, it has two of them. The first huge hill is on Main Street, which is more than a quarter-mile long. The last “killer” hill is just before the finish on York Street. These are not easy.
25. Thanksgiving ‘race day’
Massive growth in turkey trots has propelled Thanksgiving to the most popular holiday for road racing.
26. Selfie heaven
Ever take a photo with several thousand people behind you? Talk about the potential for retweets.
27. Sunny and cold
The Farmer’s Almanac predicts the Boston area will be sunny and a bit chilly from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28. It’s never been wrong, has it?
28. Historic race
This will be a history making Feaster Five at No. 35.
29. National anthem
A special start of the race is hearing from the celebrities, race director and, of course, the singing of the national anthem. Every year it’s special. On Thursday morning it will be performed by Voices of Hope, including Michael Consoli, Ed Siegal, Greg Chastain and Rob Coughlan.
30. Love is in the air
While it’s no guarantee, there have been two very public marriage proposals at the start of the Feaster Five, including one with McGillivray, our race director, and wife Katie. Locals Tim and Julie DiNicola met at the race and later married and now have two children.
31. Can 7,000 people be wrong?
No. They can’t. The energy and goodwill on Thanksgiving morning is a perfect start, in my humble opinion, to the greatest holiday of them all.
32. Can signup at race
That’s right. There is a place for walkup sign-ins on the morning of the race, right there at the car dealership, Bill DeLuca Chevrolet at the corner of Rtes. 133 and 28.
33. Medics on site
There are medical personnel throughout the course, in case of any health issues.
34. Race matters too
Some of our top local road racers make it an annual event and they really like winning. Last year’s winning Jacob Johns, a North Andover native, finally pulled off feat after some second place finishes.
35. Ready, set ... and be thankful
Enough said. See you on race day. I’ll be there ... with pen and notebook, of course. Oh yeah, and the apple pie always tastes great, too. It’s a great day to realize how lucky we are.
You can e-mail Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
