5 Wildcats named All-CAC softball

Led by junior pitcher Emily Graham, who was named Player of the Year, Commonwealth Conference champion Whittier had five players named to the All-CAC softball team.
Joining Graham, who was also named Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year, were seniors Alyssa Michel, Dani Lear and Alicia Habib and junior first baseman Jaclyn Bioren.
Michel, Habib and Lear all hit over .500 with Michel leading the region with 41 hits and a stunning .706 average. She and Habib also reached 100 hits for their career.
Following Whittier, Northeast and Notre Dame both had four players named to the team. Northeast gave Whittier its toughest CAC game of the season, losing 3-2.
