Let’s pretend that you’re a boy cross country runner living in another part of the country and you’re moving to the Merrimack Valley.
You want to join a strong boys program that is a consistent winner. Where should you go?
Good question.
If you want to live in New Hampshire and go to a large school, Pinkerton is the obvious choice. For a small school, Sanborn is emerging as a solid program. But what if you want to live in Massachusetts and perennial MVC champ Lowell is not to your liking? That could be a problem.
It’s been about a decade since Methuen’s boys were a year-in, year-out MVC powerhouse and state contender. The Rangers are still competitive, but have slipped a notch and no one has really taken their place.
Take a look at this year’s All-State meets and it’s evident that boys cross country in the area needs an upgrade. No area boys team qualified for the Division 1 meet and only two individuals, North Andover’s Jack Bicksler and Central’s Matt Giannasca, made it. In Division 2, Pentucket’s boys qualified but, despite being senior dominated, only finished ninth.
And, if you look at the overall rosters for Andover, Lawrence, Central and Haverhill, it doesn’t look like the picture will get much better next year. Methuen will return three solid runners, but can it find a 4th and 5th man? And, in the Cape Ann League, Pentucket is due for a rebuild.
By contrast, girls cross country seems to be almost flourishing and could yield an outstanding season in 2020. Just consider:
North Andover returns three standouts in Courtney Dalke, Abby Mastromonaco and Leyla Kvaternik as well as improving freshman Hannah Martin.
Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds figures to build on an outstanding freshman campaign and Brynne LeCours is a solid No. 2 among several returnees for the Hillies.
Andover returns the heart of its squad, including freshman Molly Kiley, and figures to be much improved.
Pentucket’s girls, who were eighth at the Division 2 state meet, could be one of the top teams around. Sophomore Phoebe Rubio is a star and the Sachems’ top five includes rising freshman Audrey Conover, two other sophomores and a junior.
Up in New Hampshire, Salem should bounce back from an injury-plagued year and Pinkerton should be highly competitive. Standout Meghan Cross finally graduates, but there are four strong sophomores returning for the Astros, three of whom were injured for the bulk of the season.
“We will be in contention again,” insists Pinkerton coach Jonathan Alizio.
All of the projections don’t take into account incoming freshmen, transfers and athletes converted from other sports (usually soccer). Things could certainly change but, as it stands now, 2020 should be a banner cross country season — for the girls.
MASS. IN NEW ENGLAND
As expected, few local coaches were persuaded by my column urging Mass. cross country teams to make minor changes in their schedule (a logical plan detailed by Larry Newman) in order to participate in the New England meet. But it may have some rethinking their opposition.
And, in an informal poll on twitter, far more people were in favor of making a change than were opposed.
One New Hampshire coached was amazed that Mass. coaches wouldn’t “relish the opportunity for their athletes/teams to compete in what is one of the most competitive meets on the East Coast and perhaps the country.”
At this year’s New England meet, three boys teams entered ranked nationally — LaSalle (6th), Coe Brown (25th) and Bishop Hendricken (28th).
Last year, Bishop Hendricken finished second at New England to LaSalle and then proceeded to finish second at the Nike Northeast Regional and then fourth at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon.
Thus, contrary to what some Mass. coaches believe, New England is not a watered-down event and can be used as a tuneup for nationals. Similar to in wrestling, says the same NH coach, there’s a lot of pride in competing in the meet.
