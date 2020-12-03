Wait until next year!
That’s a popular refrain, attributed to the Brooklyn Dodgers starting more than a half-century ago and used by many a sports team as their seasons draw to a close.
In the case of area girls cross country, there’s good reason to shout it out. The area is loaded with young talent, ready to enjoy — based on this year’s abridged campaign — great success next year.
Just consider:
The Pentucket girls, who were clearly the top team in the Cape Ann League, return their entire team from this year’s unbeaten season, including standouts Phoebe Rubio and freshman Kaylie Dalger. It should be a definite state title contender next year.
Methuen — led by junior standout Miana Caraballo, who was undefeated in eight dual meets — has all of its top runners back and should have its best team in well more than a decade.
Pinkerton, which rolled through three opponents before having its season suspended due to coronavirus cases at the school, has a dynamite group of underclassmen led by unbeaten freshman Ginia Rufo and classmates Isabelle Groulx and Contessa Silva.
Salem, too, will have nearly its entire team returning including freshman Lily Thomas, who was unbeaten in dual meets.
Although they likely won’t be state title contenders, North Andover (Leyla Kvaternik), Haverhill (Finleigh Simonds, the 2019 Eagle-Tribune MVP) and Andover (Molly Kiley) all should be highly competitive, thanks to standout individuals leading the way.
All in all, the 2021 campaign is shaping up as a potentially terrific one locally for girls cross country both team-wise and individually. In fact, there is a chance it could surpass 2017, when the Pinkerton girls captured the New England title, and be — collectively — the most successful of the 21st century.
One caution, however, is that it will require some solid training over next summer and a little luck on the injury front, not to mention a total break from coronavirus, both of which ravaged North Andover this fall and prevented what could have been an historic season from happening.
BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL FOCUS
Other than Pinkerton, with the possible exception of North Andover, it’s been quite awhile since any local boys cross country team has enjoyed much success at least on the state level, and that probably won’t change in 2021.
But there will be plenty of individuals who could make some noise in the big meets.
Methuen’s Freddy Coleman, if he keeps improving, should be a top 10 runner in Massachusetts while Pinkerton’s Luke Brennan will battle for top Division 1 honors in New Hampshire. In Division 2, Sanborn sophomore Jared Khalil will remain among the elite even if he can’t catch Coe-Brown’s superlative Aidan Cox and Windham junior Michael Killion will be right there as well.
And, looking ahead, keep an eye on North Andover freshman Luke McGillivray, who had a fine freshman season and should keep improving.
If any team can make a bid for a state title, it will probably be Pinkerton in Division 1. Ethan Charles joins Brennan in what should be a terrific one-two punch, and the Astros under veteran coach Mike Clark always seem to come up with complementary runners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.