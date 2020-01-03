SALEM — It may not have necessarily shown Thursday afternoon, but Central Catholic boys hockey coach DJ Conte is still liking the progress he’s seeing from his team this winter.
Things are trending in the right direction.
After making the Super 8 two years ago, the Raiders were hit hard by talented players leaving for juniors last year, and the team — in Conte’s first season at the helm — stumbled to a 4-12-5 record.
But, despite falling to Austin Prep, 4-0, on Thursday at the Salem ICenter, there’s been plenty of reason for optimism in the Central locker room.
The Raiders (4-2-1) have already matched their win total from a year ago, and have picked up wins over traditional powers like Catholic Memorial and Pope Francis.
“Collectively, they all worked really hard in the offseason,” said Conte. “We got them in the weight room, so I think strength-wise they’ve made a lot of improvements. And they’re a year older, a year wiser. Their confidence is building a little bit.
“But every game for us is going to be tough.”
The Raiders made things tough for themselves early on Thursday.
Just four minutes in, Austin Prep senior captain Christopher Roy of Tewksbury found the back of the net to put his team ahead. The Central line of Mike Collett and the Finneran brothers, Connor and Michael, got some pressure for the Raiders late in the period, but couldn’t find the tying score.
The Raiders then controlled play for most of the second period thanks to solid fore-checking from Alex Furry, James Doucette and Michael Dinges, and led the shots-on-goal category 18-12. But a neutral-zone turnover gave Austin Prep (3-2) a clean breakaway, and Ty Wood buried his chance to make it 2-0.
“(Austin Prep) was jumping on loose pucks and we made a couple of poor decisions in the neutral zone,” said Conte. “Stepping up when we shouldn’t have stepped up. When we got away from (the game plan), that’s when they took advantage and capitalized.”
The Raiders had an early power play in the third, but couldn’t get anything past Austin Prep goalie Andrew MacDonald (24 saves). His team then put the game out of reach when Brady McGrath took a nice feed off a 2-on-1 breakaway and finished to make it 3-0 with just over four minutes left.
McGrath, a junior from Medford, added a second goal two minutes later to finish the scoring.
Central will now have to regroup before hosing Hingham — ranked No. 5 in EMass by the Boston Globe — on Saturday (6:30 p.m.)
Austin Prep 4, Central Catholic 0
Austin Prep (3-2-0): 1 1 2 — 4
Central Catholic (4-2-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Brady McGrath 2, Christopher Roy, Ty Wood
Saves: CC — Michael Brothers 15; AP — Andrew McDonald 24
