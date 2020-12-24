A Christmas story: Teens, raking leaves and toys

CARL RUSSO/staff photo.Five Andover teens helped raise nearly $3,000 while doing fall cleanups in town over the Thanksgiving break last monght. They used the earning to buy toys to donate to "Toys for Tots" at Andover High. Clockwise from left, are Andover high juniors, Walter Boden, Jack Walsh, Billy Cleary and Brian Gibson, and St. John's Prep. junior, Brian Olivo of Andover.