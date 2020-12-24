A Christmas story: Teens, raking leaves and toys

ANDVOVER -- Billy Cleary hates raking leaves.
"It's the worst, especially when you're doing it alone," said the Andover High junior. "The sticks and acorns are a pain, too."
Welcome to the club, Billy.
But sometimes you have to suck it up and do the right thing, which in the case of Cleary and four of his best buddies from Andover, is exactly what they did.
The Andover Five -- Cleary, Ethan Olivo, Brian Gibson, Jack Walsh and Walter Bowden -- grew up playing youth soccer together in town before becoming very close at Andover West Middle School. They had planned to make some Christmas money over the Thanksgiving break.
"Originally, that was the plan," said Ethan Olivo, a junior at St. John's Prep. "But we all got to talking. We're all lucky guys. We just figured why not donate what we make for charity during Christmas."
That thoughtful gesture was energized by Cleary's mom who posted their availability on the popular "Andover Mom's" Facebook page. The offer was a fall-cleanup by the boys, with all proceeds donated to a local Christmas-based charity.
Within a few hours, their first day was booked. Then the second day. Then the entire Thanksgiving break.
"We had to turn people away," said Olivo. "The response was incredible. We were booked every day, morning until night."
The fivesome would start their day around 6 a.m. with their rakes in tow.
"There was really no cost for us," said Olivo. "We all had our own rakes from home. We'd have to get moving right away because our schedule was full. And if we weren't able to finish before it got dark, we'd have to go back early the next morning."
There were perks, beyond the misery of picking up leaves. They played music, softly in the early hours, to add some spice.
And several families left snacks, even meals for the boys.
"The food was unexpected but great," said Olivo. "We used it as motivation. We wouldn't eat until we finished the yard. It was sort of a reward."
Of course, the best part was the camaraderie among friends. The conversations were long and helped the time move faster.
"The conversation was great," said Cleary. "That was the best part. We had a lot of laughs."
Early on, after the first or second fall cleanup, the Andover Five decided the best charity to donate was "Toys for Tots," which is usually a big deal at Andover High and usually a project for the freshmen class. But the virus changed that and instead Andover seniors took it over. And there was a bigger need for new toys because the program got a late start.
"We just thought giving back to needy kids, who might not be getting much of anything, would be best," said Cleary.
The original plan was for the boys to raise $1,000. They almost tripled it, which led to another perk. They got to shop for more toys than they first thought.
"It was a blast," said Cleary. "We got six Razor scooters, a bunch of soccer balls and basketballs."
The boys were there when the toys were loaded on a truck at the high school. It was estimated that half the toys donated were from the Andover Five.
The lessons, apparently, were many.
"Knowing we were going to make a lot of kids happy was very satisfying," said Olivo. "The fact we were able to stick to schedule, as we had planned, was very satisfying, too. It was a great learning experience in a lot of ways.
"And landscaping is a lot of work," Olivo added. "We underestimated how labor intensive it is. Maybe it is something we could do again, to make money through college. But as a full-time job? No way. It's too hard."
Yes it is. But, in the end, it was all worth it. It almost always is. And, of course, the holiday spirit lives again.
