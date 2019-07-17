A connection through baseball

ANDOVER -- They bat lefty. They throw righty. Their position of choice is catcher.
And while they love baseball, it is probably their second favorite sport.
They are grandfather John Ottaviani and grandson Nick Ottaviani.
Nick's North Andover team opens the Section 4 Little League championship tonight at Deyermond Field in Andover at 5 p.m. against Woburn.
While John is noted for his track exploits as a legendary coach at Haverhill High, his sport of choice was football.
Nick sees himself as a hockey player first, and baseball catcher.
"I love the physical aspect of hockey," said Nick, 12. "I also love skating and being with the guys. It's a great feeling ... I like baseball, too. It's just a fun sport."
Through much of Nick's childhood, he and his grandfather have been connected by baseball, playing catch in the back yard.
"He's talked to be me a lot about always keeping the ball in front of you," said Nick.
Nick's dad, John Ottaviani Jr., appreciates the relationship his dad and son have.
"My dad became athletic director when I was a freshman at Haverhill High," said John Jr., who is an assistant coach on the North Andover All-Star team. "He coached me a little bit in junior varsity football. I always loved baseball.
"My favorite sport was football," said John Jr., who has another son, Jake, a rising sophomore who runs track and cross country. "I played my four years at UMass Dartmouth. But right it's all baseball for us. And it's pretty cool."
Grandpa is still nursing a sore knee after replacement surgery recently. He hopes to catch a few games in Andover this week.
Section 4 Little League schedule
All games at Deyermond Park, Andover
Wednesday
GM 1: Woburn vs North Andover, 5 p.m.
GM 2: Hamilton-Wenham vs Peabody, 7 p.m.
Thursday
GM 3: Woburn vs. H-W, 5 p.m.
GM 4: North Andover vs.Peabody, 7 p.m.
Friday
GM 5: North Andover vs. H-W, 5 p.m.
GM 6: Woburn vs. Peabody, 7 p.m.
Saturday
GM 8: Championship No. 1 vs. No. 2, 5 p.m.
