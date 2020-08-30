FOXBOROUGH — Jake Burt has lived the life every young football player in New England dreams of.
Growing up in Lynnfield, Burt starred as a tight end at nearby St. John’s Prep, perennially one of the strongest football programs in the state. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Burt eventually earned a Division 1 scholarship to Boston College, where he developed into one of the top tight ends in the ACC over his five years in Chestnut Hill.
Now, Burt has the opportunity to realize a lifelong goal as he tries out for the New England Patriots.
“It’s obviously been a dream come true, every day I walk into this building I’m extremely grateful to the Patriots and this entire organization,” Burt said. “I couldn’t be more happy every single day I’m here, there’s no other place I’d rather be. Growing up a fan here and a fan of all Boston sports, it’s really a dream come true and I’m appreciating every moment I have.”
Burt signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May, and since then he’s been working to try and carve out a place on the team. With third-round draft picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene considered locks to make the roster, Burt is battling with third-year veteran Ryan Izzo, second-year pro Paul Butler and two other rookies for the third tight end spot.
While he faces a tough challenge as an undrafted rookie, Burt says he’s relishing the opportunity and has enjoyed getting to work with his new coaches and teammates.
“It’s been great, all the guys in the room are great, [tight ends coach Nick] Caley is great,” Burt said. “It’s been a really fun time getting to know the guys, competing every single day, and personally I’ve been trying to get better every single day, make sure my game is improving every single day and that’s all I’m focused on.”
After a highly successful high school career in Danvers, Burt saw immediate action as a true freshman at BC in 2015 before missing the following season due to injury. He primarily made his mark as a blocker throughout college, though he did enjoy success in the passing game as a senior, making 15 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown in 2019.
Though he and his family are all lifelong, diehard Patriots fans, Burt said he never got to attend a Patriots game as a kid, and his first trip to Gillette Stadium didn’t come until he visited as part of a 7 on 7 tournament in high school. He later returned in college when UMass hosted BC at Gillette in 2016, and while he wasn’t able to play due to injury, Burt said he soaked in the entire experience just the same.
“I was always taking it in because it’s where the Patriots played, always the team I cheered for so I always cherished every moment I got in Gillette,” Burt said. “Now my dreams are coming true every single day and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”
How long Burt gets to stay with the Patriots remains to be seen. His three-year rookie contract includes $85,000 in guaranteed money, which is the fifth highest total of the team’s undrafted rookie class. The Patriots have also had an undrafted rookie make the 53-man roster every year for 16 straight seasons, so with no established veterans on the roster Burt is well positioned to make a push.
Even if he doesn’t crack the initial 53-man roster, he could still earn one of the team’s 16 spots on the practice squad. Regardless, Burt said that after signing with New England in the spring, he heard from several former teammates who are now playing in the NFL, and the best advice he got was to work hard, lay low and stay focused.
“Probably the advice that stuck out the most was be seen, not heard,” Burt said. “I’ve just been keeping my head low and working as hard as I can to get better every single day and just doing my best every single day.”
Well prepared
As he works to try and earn a place with the New England Patriots, rookie tight end Jake Burt credited his alma mater St. John’s Prep for helping prepare him for the opportunity.
“St. John’s Prep provided an extremely competitive atmosphere at the high school level. The type of competitiveness I don’t know that I would have gotten at another high school,” Burt said. “[There are] 1,200 boys, not all of them play sports but a lot of them do and a lot of kids go there to play sports, and it put me in an atmosphere of competition right from high school. So I’ve been in that atmosphere for a long time and I think that’s shaped a very competitive mentality in myself that I still carry with me today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.