A few extra winners in Week 5

I get it. I am in a slump.
The Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons have become my Detroit Lions of yesteryear. I can't pick them ... right or wrong.
I'm not alone. The games are tougher to pick with home field and favorites not owning Sundays like they used to.
Six road underdogs won. Seven road teams won. That's not the exception, but the rule.
Picking the Kansas City Chiefs is not a big deal, because only four entries picked the Indianapolis Colts. So you (really me) don't lose ground with a crazy upset.
It's the those other games, like Buffalo over Tennessee or Arizona over Cincinnati, that ruin my week. And it's happened more than I'd like to admit in 2019.
How do we combat those inclinations going forward?
If you (or I) pick favorites, you (or I) will lose. Because you people are catching on. There are more coin flips. And there are more upsets.
It's going to be an interesting Week 6 with six games in which the spread is three points or less. Those are six swing games.
I'm tired already and it's only 1/3 of the way.
As noted last week, when I struggle, which I did in Week 5, going 7-7, the first tiebreaker, the Patriots point total, is tantamount.
This week all winning entries were within one point of the Patriots' 33 points. And in fact, if anyone had at least nine correct selections and was within a point, they won a T-shirt, which is why we have a few extra winners this week.
Week 5 winners
Steve Lemerise of Haverhill
Mark Penta of Haverhill
Robert Tine of Haverhill
Joshua Rodriguez of Methuen
Chip DiPietro of North Reading
Mike Davis of Salem, N.H.
Noel Jerez of Lawrence
Mike Keegan of Haverhill
Linda Hamilton of Methuen
Paul Tessier of Lawrence
Al DeMille of Little River, S.C.
Julia Camasso of Haverhill
Daniel Beauschene of Salem, N.H.
Brian Karolow of Bradford
