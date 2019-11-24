Taking a look back at the high school soccer season, it’s only fitting to start in Andover.
The girls advanced the farthest of any local team this fall, making it to the Division 1 North finals before falling to Brookline. It was an especially cathartic year for the Warriors (14-4-3) and coach Meghan Matson, who had fallen in the North quarterfinals in each of the previous three seasons.
What pushed this year’s team over the hump?
“They never give up,” said Matson after the North quarterfinal win over Lexington. “That’s the thing, they just never give up.”
Led by goalie Izzy Shih (9 shutouts), Andover ended up having its best season since winning the state title in 2001. And do you want a team effort? The Warriors had 14 different goal-scorers this fall, led by Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Emma Azzi and Rachel Souza with 7.
“I mean, it’s our enthusiasm that pushes us through,” said Shih after the Lexington win. “You can see that every minute of the game, we never stop pushing.”
And don’t forget about the Andover boys.
Very nearly left for dead after a dismal, injury-filled start, the Warriors (11-8-3) made the biggest of surprise runs to the Division 1 North semis. As the No. 16 seed, that included upset wins over top-seeded Lynn English and No. 8 St. John’s Prep.
ASTROS END STREAK, BUT HAVE HOPE
Coming into the fall, the Pinkerton boys team hadn’t had a losing record since 2004 (6-10-1) and hadn’t missed the playoffs since 1990.
Both of those streak, unfortunately, ended.
The young Astros (1-12-3), with only one senior on the roster, were in full rebuild mode. That one senior, starting goalie Thomas Richmond, will be a big loss come 2020, but sophomore backup Owen Belanger played well in the four games he saw action.
And Pinkerton has other reasons for optimism, too.
A strong core five of Michael Curtin, Andrew Lydick, Will D’Amico, Marcus Sconza and Nate Polyukhovich should all return, and young guns like sophomore’s Reilly Beaulieu and Sam Dionne, as well as freshman Giovanni Iob, got plenty of experience this year.
BROOKS BOYS, TOO
Similarly, the Brooks boys team will only be losing two seniors.
Unlike Pinkerton, however, Brooks (10-5-4) just finished a season that saw the team fall to Nobles in penalty kicks in the New England Prep B semifinals.
Lawrence’s Christian Bejar (6 goals), a junior, will highlight a loaded returning group next year that also includes high-scoring sophomore Jack Brown (area-high 13 goals), sophomore goalie JJ Calareso (6 shutouts) and Andover’s Thomas O’Connell and Alex Eckman.
HAVERHILL FAVORITES? METHUEN?
It’s common to get hit hard by graduation, and that will be the case for most of our Merrimack Valley girls teams next year.
But two programs that should avoid it are Haverhill and Methuen.
After a shaky start, the Hillies (9-8-1) ripped off some signature wins — most notably a 1-0 victory over Central Catholic — to qualify for the Division 1 North tournament. They’ll graduate key seniors such as goalie Felicya DeCicco and back Tara Thompson, but top three scorers Meggie Dellea (14 goals), Elena Albano (7 goals) and Marisa Allen (6 goals) should all be back. As should starting center midfielder Molly Owen and talented forward Maci Gould, who both missed the season with torn ACLs.
Methuen missed the postseason, but will only graduate three seniors. The Tardugno sisters, Brooke (13 goals) and Stephanie should both be back, as should the high-scoring Bella Keaney (11 goals) and goalie Stephanie Henrick (4 shutouts).
You know Andover, Central and North Andover will always still be strong.
But are these two programs the early favorites?
FAB FIVE (BOYS)
1. North Andover 14-3-2
2. Windham 13-4-2
3. Andover 11-8-3
4. Pentucket 12-5-2
5. Timberlane 10-5-3
Honorable Mention: Central Catholic (11-9-0), Haverhill (8-9-2), Sanborn (8-7-2)
*Brooks, Phillips and Bradford Christian not included in Fab Five.
FAB FIVE (GIRLS)
1. Andover 14-4-3
2. Pentucket 12-7-3
3. North Andover 11-6-3
4. Central Catholic 11-5-3
5. Haverhill 9-8-1
Honorable Mention: Greater Lawrence (11-5-3), Whittier (10-7-1), Pinkerton (10-8-0)
*Brooks, Phillips and Bradford Christian not included in Fab Five.
