North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain likely. High near 45F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.