During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was by Mike Muldoon from January 3, 1999 after Central Catholic junior sensation Scott Hazelton led Central Catholic to the Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney basketball title.
Hazelton had to sit out the previous season as a transfer. The Christmas Tourney was his area coming out party.
Mike Muldoon said: “There was all the hoopla and build-up. Could this transfer from Somerville possibly be this good? Oh, yes he could! In 30 years covering the tourney, I must have covered over 300 games and over 1,500 players. I’ll never forget Hazelton, that’s for sure.”
.........................................
JANUARY 3, 1999, Eagle-Tribune:
NORTH ANDOVER — When you are the top team in Eastern Massachusetts, you can’t say, “A win is a win is a win.”
How did Central Catholic coach Dick Licare react to his club’s nail-biting 42-41 semifinal win over Methuen?
“I was sick to my stomach. I didn’t sleep,” he said.
The Raider coach and their fans can rest easy now. Scott Hazelton and crew took care of that last night in the 24th annual Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney.
Central may sleep like babies but the coaches and players around the Merrimack Valley won’t. They have another year and a half of Hazelton (and two other junior starters) to worry about.
Hazelton scored 26 points, 18 in the second half, and grabbed 14 rebounds to leave with the reputation he came in with: a man among boys.
“This is unbelievable,” beamed the 6-foot-7 junior while juggling the tourney MVP trophy, a game MVP trophy and the team championship trophy. ”This was an unbelievable crowd. This was like a college atmosphere.”
There will be many more trophies and many more overflow crowds for Hazelton, who is ranked as the consensus No. 18 junior in the country.
The electricity only fuels his fire.
“The excitement it’s like a stage and you’re performing on it,” grinned Hazelton.
This stage isn’t Broadway.
Olivier doesn’t have players jostling him or taunting him like Hazelton has had to deal with through seven games.
And when fired up ballplayers aren’t doing everything imaginable, the crowd makes sure to get in its two cents worth, too.
Such is the life of a superstar.
“I’m used to it,” said Hazelton.
North Andover forward Justin St. Hilaire poured his heart out on the court trying to stop Hazelton. At times it was chippy, but Hazelton has learned to keep his cool.
“I think he was playing too hard. I give him credit, though,” said Hazelton, “The crowds are just having fun. They just make me play harder.”
If that’s the case, opposing gyms would be wise to turn library-quiet.
When Hazelton turns it up a notch, it’s time to hide the women and children.
At one point with about five minutes left, the fiery St. Hilaire and Hazelton had enough of each other. They jawed a bit.
Hazelton answered the best way possible: domination.
“He played tough. He kept his composure,” remarked Licare. “They got in his face. What’s he do? He scored two straight hoops. He’s committed to just playing hoops.”
Those two baskets finally gave the undefeated Raiders some breathing room, 44-37, against the upset-minded, previously-unbeaten Cinderellas from North Andover. Central held on, 58-46.
All attendance records were broken after last year’s poor numbers. There can be little doubt Hazelton is a big reason why.
He’s been the talk of the Merrimack Valley all winter.
“I hope we gave the people their money’s worth,” said Hazelton.
Rest assured, whether you were a North Andover fan or a Central Catholic fan, there was nobody asking for their money back after that one.
...
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 58, NORTH ANDOVER 46
at North Andover High
CENTRAL CATHOLIC (58): Matt Qualter 1-4-6, Erik Hall 1-2-4, Scott Hazelton 11-4-26, Bill Sherry 5-2-13, Brad Damphousse 2-1-5, Roberto German 0-0-0, Randall Farris 2-0-4. Totals 22-13-58
NORTH ANDOVER (46): Fran Morales 2-0-5, Paul Tanglis 2-0-6, Dom Armano 3-2-9, Justin St. Hilaire 2-2-7, Tim Howlett 4-1-10, Jared Clough 4-1-9. Totals 17-6-46
HALFTIME: NA 23-20
3-pointers: CCHS: Sherry; NAHS: Morales, Armano, St. Hilaire, Howlett, Tanglis 2
RECORDS: Central 7-0, North Andover 5-1
.....................................................
CHRISTMAS TOURNEY NOTEBOOK: Record crowds packed North Andover High
By Michael Muldoon and Steve Palladino
NORTH ANDOVER — Central Catholic junior forward Scott Hazelton became the first underclassman to be named the Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney MVP since Greater Lawrence Tech’s junior guard Shane Donahue won it in 1986.
Central great Leo Parent is the only one to win it twice, He was named MVP in 1982 and 1983.
Joining Hazelton on the All-Tourney team were sharpshooting junior guards Mark Dunham of Pinkerton and Chris Urquhart of Salem, Andover’s talented sophomore Tommy McLaughlin, and North Andover’s bull-strong forward Jared Clough.
Central point guard Matt Qualter repeated as Ted Boudreau 6th Man Award winner. He shared the honor with another gutty performer, North Andover’s smooth forward Tim Howlett.
The Coaches Award winners were Brian Stanton, Salem; Jon Kirmil, Greater Lawrence; Eric Garcia, Lawrence; Brandon St. Amand, Pinkerton; Bobby Parker, Methuen; Brian Anderson, Andover; Randall Farris, Central; and Justin St. Hilaire, North Andover.
SPECIAL KELLEHER BIRTHDAY
Tourney site director Jack Stephenson, the North Andover High AD, said paid admission for yesterday’s action was 2,200 with the same amount of fans (paid and unpaid) for the title game.
He said that surpassed the first night’s gate, Original reports had 2,400 fans at the Salem-Central Catholic game. He said it was actually closer to 2,000.
Tourney director John Kelleher wasn’t just smiling because yesterday was his birthday. He announced that all the tourney attendance records were smashed and this was after the crowds had dwindled in 1997.
Stephenson estimated paid attendance at 8,200 for the four days.
Total attendance could be much higher due to use of coaches passes and player passes as well as people attending multiple games with one admission.
Ex-coach and athletic director Bob Licare Sr., whose association with North Andover dates back to 1960, said, “At Town Meetings, I don’t recall having a crowd like this. We have Don Bosco and Rindge Tech (later known as Cambridge Rindge and Latin) in here for tourney games but it was never anything like this.”
Licare estimated “800-1,000” would have been turned away if the title game were held at its traditional Merrimack College site.
No people were turned away. To accommodate the crowd, the fans were lined up three and four deep around the perimeter of the gym excluding where the bleachers were.
A ROUSING RENDITION
The entertainment surrounding the games was almost as exciting as the games themselves.
The Methuen High cheerleaders brought down the house with their dance routine to Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You.”
The Ranger cheerleaders sported Santa Claus caps.
Pinkerton coach Tony Carnovale, along with a ton of others, was moved by the a cappella version of “The Star Spangled Banner” sung by Lawrence cheerleaders Luisa Torres, Celeste Brito and Jennifer Klein.
Carnovale left the bench to congratulate the girls.
ROUGH AND TOUGH CLOUGH
Although he was kept in check in the scoring category with 9 points, Jared Clough had a fine defensive game for North Andover. He hauled in 12 rebounds and blocked four shots. ... Seeking a more physical lineup, Dick LIcare started Roberto German at forward. ... North Andoverites had to choose between watching favorite son Rob Konrad in the Orange Bowl for Syracuse or the Christmas Tourney finals. ... Lowell coach Scott Stapleton compared Scott Hazelton to NBAer Robert Horry, who he covered when Stapleton was at Richmond. ... The 50-50 raffle was a whopping $476. Central is now the all-time tourney win percentage leader at 52-18 to Andover’s 53-19.
SOME TORTURED SOULS
Pity the poor referees.
North Andover coach Mike McVeigh fumed after a late Central foul, “Tenth foul, that should be their 25th!”
Central coach Dick Licare sighed with 1:12 left, “They are finally to 10 fouls!”
TOURNAMENT’S UNSUNG HEROES
Some of the behind-the-scenes people deserve plaudits.
Site director Jack Stephenson was accessible and accommodating as usual. This despite working a ton of hours during the holidays.
A nice touch was the North Andover Booster Club making sure all the press clippings were prominently displayed in the school cafeteria for fans to read.
URQUHART SOARS UP SCORING LISTS
Several players moved up high on the all-time Christmas Tourney scoring lists.
Salem’s Chris Urquhart, a four-year standout, is fourth with 163 points while Salem’s Jason Jones and Pinkerton’s Mark Dunham are tied at 26th with 122.
Andover’s Tommy McLaughlin will undoubtedly hold all the records. Just a sophomore, the precocious 6-foot-4 marksman already has 125 points, 22nd highest all-time.
Andover’s Tim Perry has the record with 213 points.
Reggie junior Jon Kirmil is now at 106 points.
Urquhart dominates the 3-point list including: 36 for his career, 8 for a game (opener vs. Central) and 13 for this year’s tourney.
THE HAPPY HOWLETTS
Tim Howlett’s family showed its North Andover pride with a huge “Go Knights!” sign on their house.
In addition to being a high-scoring forward, the 6-foot-3 Howlett is also Bob Licare’s paper boy. Licare, the retired Scarlet Knights Hall of Fame coach, is, of course, the father of Central Catholic coach Dick Licare.
Also living on that hoops-mad street is North Andover co-captain Justin St. Hilaire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.