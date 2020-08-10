During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was by Mike Muldoon from June 6, 2018 on New York Yankee draft pick Max Burt from North Andover.
Mike Muldoon said: “There is nothing like a local kid getting drafted. Max Burt’s story was so neat because he had a maniacal drive to get where he was. When his hands started bleeding, he just worked harder.
“During that roller-coaster ride of a day he had someone near and dear looking out for him. It was his late grandfather, Bill Burt Sr. Max was so thoughtful, appreciative, emotional and grateful when talking about his grandfather.”
JUNE 6, 2018, Eagle-TribuneNORTH ANDOVER — The wait was just too much for Max Burt. As the Major League Baseball draft entered the 25th round, he had to get out of the house.
The star Northeastern senior shortstop walked around his North Andover neighborhood Wednesday afternoon to clear his mind.
His thoughts turned to his beloved grandfather, Bill Burt Sr., who passed away in September at age 77 after a battle with leukemia.
Max recalled, “I was talking to him all day. Right before I was picked, I said, ‘Come on Poppa, you’ve got this.’”
Like so many times in Max’s life, Poppa did have it.
Shortly after he saw on MLB Tracker on his cellphone. Max was a New York Yankee, chosen in the 28th round, the 847th overall pick.
“It was a crazy feeling having that conversation with my grandfather,” said the 21-year-old Burt, who used to get $20 after every game from his No. 1 fan. “He’s looking down with an ear to ear smile.”
That wasn’t the only ear to ear smile in the household.
When Max saw his name, he sprinted home. That 6.8 60-yard dash speed that impressed the scouts was nothing as he raced home to share a bear hug and a few tears with parents Bill Burt Jr., the Eagle-Tribune’s sports editor, and mom Mary Burt.
“I think I ran the 60 in 2-3 seconds!” joked the former three-sport star (golf, basketball, baseball) at St. John’s Prep.
The rugged 6-2, 210-pound Burt thought he may have been drafted just three picks later. By the hometown Red Sox, the team he grew up loving.
“It’s funny, those were the two main teams,” said Burt, who has a major league-caliber glove already, as anyone who has seen his YouTube videos can attest.
As Max put it diplomatically, “I wasn’t a big Yankee fan growing up. Now I couldn’t be a bigger Yankee fan.”
Asked to describe being a Yankee, he said, “My God, it feels incredible. I can’t put it into words now. I’ve wanted to do this my entire life. It’s just the first step. I’m so glad I got this opportunity from the Yankees. I’m ready to get after it.”
Shortly after being drafted, he tweeted, “Words can’t describe this feeling beyond blessed!!! I am a New York Yankee!!!!!!!!!!”
He was preparing to leave ASAP: 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning for the Yankees spring training facility in Tampa. He expects to stay there for a few weeks.
The turnaround was quick after the longest of days.
“It was terrible, absolutely terrible,” he said of the interminable wait. “Watching Draft Tracker for three hours is not how you want to spend your Wednesday.”
Until your name pops up.
“It was just pure joy,” he said.
LAWRENCIAN DRAFTED BY TAMPA BAY
Third baseman John Rodriguez of Stoneman Douglas High in Florida was drafted in the 37th round by Tampa Bay. He grew up in Lawrence and played for the South Lawrence West Red Sox.
