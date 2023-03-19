Not everyone wants to relive their high-school days.
For me, though, I was more than thrilled to go back in time — even just for a few hours — at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., last weekend.
It was the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association high school ice hockey championships.
The Bishop Guertin girls ice hockey team was playing in the state finals. It was the team’s third time there since 2010, and second appearance in the last three years.
Bishop Guertin in Nashua is my alma mater and I played hockey. Beyond that, the girls hockey team will always hold a special place in my heart.
The team’s history is one I take pride in. I started the program 20 years ago after I was the only player cut from the boys team my freshman year.
I was also the only girl to try out for the boys program.
Instead of my hockey career being delayed or ended, I took matters into my own hands. The fact is I loved the sport too much.
There was no girls’ team at BG at the time. and I wanted to start one.
Thankfully, our athletic director was not only open to my suggestion (which really was a demand!), he also was more than helpful, guiding me on every step needed to eventually start the program.
The catalyst for this column — really the spark — came up in January when I wrote a story about two sisters creating a new girls hockey program at Salem High.
Of all coincidences, Tracey Hoover, the mother of the two girls along with being Salem’s assistant coach, was at BG’s championship game. I ran into her on the concourse. She said she couldn’t get enough of girls hockey after they played in their first NHIAA season.
Here I was 20 years beyond my own first season.
It was almost down to the day of the inaugural practice in 2003 and now I was watching the 2023 team play for their second state title.
BG won its first NHIAA title in 2021 and looked to add another as the No. 1 seed that other schools chased all year.
When I played, I didn’t have a chance at a NHIAA title. Girls hockey wasn’t sanctioned by the state until a few years after I graduated.
The New Hampshire schools trying to start a league during my high school days organized a club championship — which we proudly won my senior year.
I have so much pride over that club championship win. It’s symbolic of what my teammates and I did to get the program up and running in the early years — and to have the same chances as the boys did to represent our school playing our favorite sport.
I was invited by BG head coach Phil DeVita to surprise the girls with a pregame talk that would hopefully inspire them before they took the ice last weekend.
As I walked into the locker room that morning, I got chills ... for a few reasons.
For one, the girls’ energy was electric as they pumped themselves up for the game.
It also occurred to me I was about to speak to girls who weren’t even born when I lobbied for this program’s existence.
It was a special moment realizing what I founded was now shared by two decades worth of players.
The girls were not told ahead of time of my pregame meeting and speech. That made me a little nervous, too.
DeVita introduced me to the girls, informing them that the person who started girls hockey at BG was here to talk to them.
I got chills again.
I told them why I started the program. I let them know I had the chance to play in a championship game my senior year and win. I knew what they were going through waiting for the puck to drop.
My message to them was honest:
It’s a milestone year for the team and they were part of history playing in its 20th year — to which the girls screamed in cheers.
Of course, I got more chills.
It’s not every day a team makes it this far and they worked all season to get there.
They were representing every other girl who donned a BG jersey before them. Everyone who played for BG girls hockey was rooting for them to succeed and would always have their backs.
My message was very simple:
Give every shift their all; finish the job; add another banner to the school gymnasium wall; and most importantly, soak it all in and enjoy the ride.
Each of the girls thanked me for what I did, indirectly helping to lead their team to this path. I was overwhelmed in a great way.
Honestly, I think I got more out of this meeting than they did.
I showed them my original BG hockey jacket, with my No. 15 sewn on the sleeve.
DeVita looked around the room for another No. 15.
There wasn’t one.
It was only me.
Maybe it was fitting that no one else had my number, because at that moment, I was part of the team again: No. 15.
I sort of felt like a parent getting to see their children grow up before their eyes.
I’ve had those same feelings watching the Bishop Guertin girls hockey program grow over the last 20 years from when I gave it birth.
As for the winning and championship timber the program has become, that credit goes to a lot of other people. It needed to be nurtured during its infancy and those first seasons in order to build its level of competition and interest today.
There were growing pains along the way. But it was more than worth it, thriving now, more than ever, in its 20th season.
The girls skated to a 3-2 victory over Oyster River-Portsmouth in the title game to bring home the school’s second NHIAA title in girls hockey in three years.
They won not only for the BG community, but for each other. As someone who wanted an equal opportunity to play high school hockey, it was amazing to see that opportunity thriving and being lived out by this group of girls.
The team added the next chapter to BG girls hockey history.
And I couldn’t be a prouder mom.
Angelina Berube is a staff reporter for The Eagle-Tribune. Reach her at aberube@eagletribune.com.
