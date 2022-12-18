If you’re in Las Vegas this weekend for the Patriots-Raiders game, and you’re a college hockey fan, you might want to take a walk over to your nearest sportsbook and put a little down on the hometown Merrimack College Warriors to win the national championship.
Sounds crazy, I know.
But the Warriors enter the semester break ranked No. 3 in the nation in the Pairwise rankings, which is the computer-based ranking the NCAA uses to select and seed teams for the NCAA Tournament. Polls aside (the Warriors were No. 5 and No. 6 in those this week), the Pairwise is what matters and that system has Merrimack as the third-best team in the country behind only Minnesota and Quinnipiac. The Warriors are ranked one spot ahead of Denver, the defending national champions.
As of this morning, most sportsbooks still had the Warriors as +3500 (35-to-1) odds to win the national title, which puts them in the middle of the pack among contenders despite being ranked the No. 3 team in the nation. Top contenders were Minnesota (+500), Denver (+750) and Michigan (+800); two of those teams are ranked below the Warriors in the Pairwise.
Here are five reasons the Warriors are legit contenders for the national championship:
1) Elite goaltenders
Scott Borek had been searching for a go-to starting goaltender since he arrived in North Andover and took over the program. Now, he has two.
Both of Merrimack’s goaltenders are top 10 in the country in save percentage. New York Rangers draft pick Hugo Ollas is fourth in the nation with a .932 save percentage. Zachary Borgiel isn’t far behind, ranked No. 9 in the country with a .929 save percentage.
“Our goalie room is great,” Borek said. “Those guys push each other all week in practice and it’s been a great mix.”
Borgiel missed a short period of time with an injury back in November. When both goaltenders have been healthy this season, they’ve split time between the pipes.
“I think it helps when both guys know they only have to prepare for one game in a weekend,” Borek said. “We don’t play as many games in our schedule as the NHL, but we play a lot of back-to-back games. Mentally I think it helps when guys know they only have to prepare to go all out in one game. They also bring a lot to our team. Both of our goalies bring a real calming influence to the rest of the group.”
2) Transfers added experience, depth
Last year’s transfers were among Merrimack’s top players. Max Newton and Steven Jandric were two of Merrimack’s leading scorers as the Warriors posted their second-best win total in the D-1 era of the program.
This year’s transfers have added a lot of depth to the lineup.
Borek and his staff leaned heavily into the grad transfer market. Due to COVID-19, players were offered a fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA. Ryan Leibold (Holy Cross), Will Calverley (RIT), Slava Demin (UMass/Denver), and Otoville Leppanen (RPI) are all using their fifth seasons at Merrimack.
Leppanen has carved out a spot on Merrimack’s top line alongside Alex Jefferies and Matt Copponi. Calverley is centering the second line with Filip Fosmark and Ben Brar as his wings. Leibold has been a huge part of the bottom-six rotation, and lately has been playing with sophomore Mark Hillier. Demin has been one of the team’s top defensemen.
“Slava Demin is going to be a big part of our success,” Borek said. “I’m happy he’s playing well because he’s been through a lot and he made the decision to come here. He’s brought so much to our team.”
Without slighting the other transfers, Demin’s addition is perhaps most important. In the offseason the Warriors lost two experienced defensemen — Declan Carlile and Zach Uens — to the NHL when they signed deals following their junior season. At the same time, Zach Vinnell transferred to Bowling Green. Then in the preseason, senior Liam Dennison got hurt and he’s missed the entire season thus far.
It left the Warriors with a couple of freshmen and a lot of sophomores on the blue line. Christian Felton, a junior, has been a mainstay but he was also dealing with an injury in November.
“You look at our D on most nights and it’s a lot of younger players who have been playing big minutes,” Borek said. “They have all grown into their roles and they’re playing great. Slava has helped get that group on solid ground.”
3) Experienced in key spots
Demin’s experience on defense has been critical. But the Warriors are experienced up and down the lineup thanks to the impact of the transfers.
On top of that, star forward Alex Jefferies is now a junior and Ben Brar and Filip Forsmark have hit their senior seasons, along with lineup regulars Mac Welsher, Mick Messner and Jordan Seyfert.
From an average age standpoint, Merrimack is No. 31 in the country. Right in the middle of the pack. But the Warriors have a lot of experience, as we’ve already detailed.
4) Several skilled playmakers
Jefferies is averaging over a point per game and he’s arguably the most-skilled forward the program has had in uniform since Stephane Da Costa in 2011. The things Jefferies does with the puck are remarkable.
And, he’s not alone.
Copponi, who is draft eligible this season, has taken his game to a new level. He’s second on the team with 16 points after a nine-point freshman season as a true 18-year-old. Leppanen had a breakout season with RPI last year and has 46 points in his last 59 NCAA games between the two schools.
“That line has found some chemistry,” Borek said. “They all play off of each other really well. It helps when you can put a line together and have it click, and then those guys stay together. The more they play together the better the chemistry is becoming and they hit it off right of the bat.”
Ben Brar broke out for the Warriors last season. He has 33 points in his last 45 games since the start of last year. Forsmark has 36 points in 49 games since the start of last season.
Calverley, the RIT transfer, just scored his 100th career point over the weekend when he assisted on a goal at Providence.
5) Experience behind the bench
Prior to arriving at Merrimack, Scott Borek was an assistant coach at New Hampshire and Providence for a combined 16 seasons. In 13 of those seasons, Borek’s teams made the NCAA Tournament.
Assistant coach Dan Jewell is still young — he graduated from SUNY-Cortland in 2011 — but this is his 12th year behind the bench.
Earlier this week, The Eagle-Tribune’s Bill Burt wrote about Bob Emery, who was one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history at SUNY-Plattsburgh and he’ll enter that school’s Hall of Fame next month.
If Merrimack can qualify for the NCAA Tournament, it might be a new experience for the players but it won’t be a new experience for Borek. Having someone in that role who understands the schedule and every other wrinkle that comes with playing in the NCAA Tournament could pay big dividends.
