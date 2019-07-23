Kassie Archambault is ready to take her association with Phillips Academy wrestling to a new level.
And it was pretty darn high already.
As a student at Phillips, the Methuen native was a four-year wrestler who stood out as a senior, becoming the first female wrestler to place in the Interscholastic Class A meet back in 2006.
Archambault became the first female assistant wrestling coach in the prep school ranks when she returned to Phillips in 2012 after graduating from Dartmouth with a degree in Russian. She had previously spent time teaching English to foster children in Russia, and then taught in New York City while getting a masters degree.
This past year, she was named the Assistant Coach of the Year at the New England Independent Schools Wrestling Tournament, partly because of her support for and development of girls wrestling, but also for her contributions to the entire program.
At the time, head coach Rich Gorham said that coaching with Archambault “is special because she brings an energy and enthusiasm to every practice that keeps the team upbeat.”
Archambault said that receiving the honor was a humbling experience and a step toward recognizing the legitimacy and talent of female wrestlers.
Less than two months later, the 31-year-old Archambault had the same reaction and then some when she was named the new head coach, succeeding Gorham, who stepped down because of a heavy work load. She became the first female head coach of a New England prep school and certainly one of the few in the country.
“I feel good about it and honored,” said Archambault. “When I first started coaching, it (becoming a head coach) wasn’t something I thought about. But I love the sport and, after a couple of years of getting more established, I started thinking about it. I was just surprised it came about this quickly.”
The appointment was well received by the wrestlers on the team, particularly the girl wrestlers, of which there were five last year, two fewer than the year before.
“She just has so much energy and enthusiasm for our program,” co-captain Marisol Nugent told The Phillipian when the coaching change was announced. “Coach Gorham has been there 22 years so I think it’s nice to get a new set of eyes and Kassie’s the perfect person for that.
“She’s had so many ideas. She has so much that she wants to do with the program. I think she recognizes the potential that we have to be great.”
One thing that Archambault is planning is more active recruiting, both of students on campus and prospective students.
“I feel we have a real family atmosphere and I want more of that,” said Archambault. “We’ll be doing bonding activities in the fall and other things to keep us together, and I think other students will see that.
“I really want to get the word out there on campus that wrestling is a sport that we encourage everyone to come out and try.
“But I also want to do a better job of contacting local wrestlers and letting them know about our program. There is so much that wrestling can do for you and our program can show that.”
Using her own experiences, Archambault says that “I love the confidence that wrestling gives you and I like how it teaches you to maneuver your body and protect yourself. Wrestling is one of the hardest sports out there but you get so much out of it and you need your teammates just like they need you.”
Archambault, who is a Russian teacher at Phillips and lives on campus, is hoping to increase the number of female wrestlers on the team, but she stresses that there will be no sex favorites.
“I was a coach for everyone last year and it will still be that way,” she said.
At any rate, while Archambault is pondering changes in the program, there certainly won’t be a lot right away. Gorham will be remaining with the program as an assistant coach.
Meet Kassie Archambault
Meet Kassie Archambault
Age: 31
Hometown: Methuen
Coaching position: Phillips Academy wrestling coach
Teaching position: Phillips Academy Russian Teacher:
Education: Phillips Academy, Dartmouth College, (BA), Hunter College (MA)
Wrestling background: Wrestled at Phillips, became first girl to place in Interscholastics; became Phillips assistant in 2012
