HAVERHILL — The Haverhill girls basketball team is coming off its best week of the season.
After knocking off a pesky Dracut team in double overtime on Tuesday, the Hillies came out sharp and made some key baskets down the stretch to beat Methuen, 57-46, on Friday night.
It’s only a two-game winning streak (for now), but after an up-and-down start to the season, the Hillies (5-6) believe things are — gradually — starting to get better.
“I honestly just think we’ve been getting better with working together as a team,” said senior co-captain Leandra Kwo, who was everywhere with 25 points and 20 rebounds Friday night. “There’s a lot more fluidity. I just think we’re working on communicating better, we’re working on slowing it down more to give each other good looks.
“We want to make sure that everyone is contributing.”
Kwo helped Haverhill build a 21-5 lead after the first quarter with 11 points and 8 boards. The Hillies led by 15 heading into the fourth and were in control for most of the game, but Methuen (1-8) wouldn’t go away.
Steph Tardugno (team-high 15 points) hit a 3-pointer followed by a layup, and sister Brooke (9 points) knocked down a corner jumper to make it 42-33 with just over six minutes left. Olivia Barron drained a deep three to cut it to a six-point game, but Christina Firek came right back with a triple of her own to give the momentum back to the Hillies.
Kwo then converted a one-and-one and made her free throws down the stretch to ice it. When Methuen’s final missed free throw flew right into her arms for her 20th rebound with 30 seconds left, it seemed only fitting.
“She works hard every single day,” said coach Melissa Tarpy. “She’s been a leader for us, both last year and this year. She works extremely hard. I can’t really ask any more from her.”
Despite the loss, the Rangers showed great fight when it looked like the game was going to get out of hand early. Steph Tardugno had four 3s with her 15 points, and senior co-captains Marren Donovan (8 points, 11 rebounds) and Barron (9 points) had big buckets in the fourth that kept their team in it.
But the Rangers didn’t have an answer for Kwo in the post.
Firek finished with 13 points for the Hillies, and McKayla Dingle knocked down a pair of 3s while grabbing seven rebounds. In fact, rebounding was a huge advantage all night for the home team (48-29).
“It felt pretty good,” said Kwo. “We needed it record-wise. Even though it might not have been the prettiest, it’s just something that we needed going forward. So it was a good step in the right direction.”
So now, after an undefeated week, the Hillies gear up to host Andover on Tuesday (7 p.m.).
After last year’s 16-win season and first playoff win in 16 years, the Hillies returned a good chunk of its roster and expectations were high. The team may not have started this winter exactly how it wanted, but the Hillies are hoping the success of this week is a sign of things to come.
“Any time you can grab two wins it’s a good week,” said Tarpy. “But they’re not pretty. We have so much to work on. We need to get into a better flow because we’re really inconsistent right now.”
UP NEXT
Haverhill: hosts Andover on Tuesday (7 p.m.).
Methuen: hosts Central Catholic on Tuesday (7 p.m.).
Haverhill 57, Methuen 46
Methuen (46): Bella Keaney 1-1-3, Stephanie Tardugno 5-1-15, Megan Melia 1-0-2, Olivia Barron 3-2-9, Marren Donovan 3-2-8, Yarmilis Vasquez 0-0-0, Mirelys Morales 0-0-0, Brooke Tardugno 4-1-9, Stephanie Henrick 0-0-0. Totals 17-7-46
Haverhill (57): Christina Firek 5-1-13, Leandra Kwo 8-9-25, Carli Quinlan 2-0-4, Kya Burdier 2-0-5, Haley Phillips 1-2-4, McKayla Dingle 2-0-6, Lindsay Joubert 0-0-0, Vayolet Ovalles 0-0-0, Janisa Price 0-0-0. Totals 20-12-57
3-pointers: H — Firek 2, Dingle 2, Burdier; M — S. Tardugno 4, Barron
Methuen (1-8): 5 8 14 19 — 46
Haverhill (5-6): 21 7 13 16 — 57
