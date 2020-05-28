A step backward: Proposed cross country changes would eliminate All-State meet

The premise is a simple one, but I’m confident that it’s one that most standout distance runners are in agreement with.
When you want to be considered the best, you need to run against the best.
That’s why I’ve never been a fan of the MIAA cross country format — six sectionals in Eastern Mass., which waters down the talent and the competition, and then (since 1990) not one, but two All-State meets. To top it off, the schedule is such that Mass. runners don’t compete in the New England meet.
What it means is that, more often than not, we don’t know who the premier cross country male and female runners are in the state, and we certainly don’t know how they fare against the standout runners from the other New England states.
Well, the current cross country format will change in 2021, along with that of virtually every other MIAA sport, when there is a transition to state-wide postseason playoff competition instead of the current system which begins with regional events.
Unfortunately, the proposed change will do nothing to pit the best runners against each other.
Under the proposed new format, there will be nine state-wide sectionals divided into three divisions. Division 1 will have sub-divisions of A, B and C depending on enrollment and the same will be true for Division 2 and Division 3.
For the following week, there will be three state meets with the sub-divisions facing each other in Divisions 1, 2 and 3. That will end the season. There will be no All-State meet, meaning that there will be even less certainty about which runners are the best. Comparing times can provide an idea, but only direct competition will prove it.
In general, most coaches seem to approve of the general changes, although they lament the lack of an All-State meet.
“Overall, I think it’s a positive and I like the state-wide part of it,” said highly regarded Lowell coach Scott Ouellet. “I do wish there was an All-State meet.”
Veteran Haverhill coach Mike Maguire seems slightly less enthusiastic about the changes.
“I will miss the EMass Sectionals, those were great meets. But I actually think the change of going to seven qualifying teams plus two wild card teams to qualify for the next round actually is a benefit to EMass schools,” said Maguire. “Personally, I think it’s too spread out having three State Meets, especially for a state the size of Massachusetts. But it now is what it is.”
Similarly, Methuen coach Kevin Alliette says that, “It seems like it allows for more to compete in the ‘State Meet’ from the divisional. ... It does get away from an All-State Meet, but we have had two divisions at the All-State Meet for as long as I can remember.”
This is true, but does it make sense to go from two All-State meets to none at all? I would say a resounding no!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.