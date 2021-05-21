ANDOVER -- Merrimack College baseball coach Nick Barese was asked to define the career of Joey Porricelli, entering the last weekend of his esteemed career.
He started to think for a few seconds and then looked over near home plate.
"There it is, right there," said Barese. "This is Joey's last practice on our field. In fact practice is over. He's there talking to the freshmen about hitting and working on the (hitting) machine. He doesn't have to do that. But that's Joey. He is a Grade A human being, a high 3's GPA in engineering and a leader."
Oh yeah, there was one other addition. He's also, according to Barese, "the program's best-ever player."
Best ever? Yes. Barese is all-in.
While there have been few Merrimack players drafted over the last 40 years, including one who spent a decent amount of time as a lefty reliever in the majors, Shrewsbury's Ryan O'Rourke, Porricelli's game, offensively and defensively, stands out.
And the record book show it. Porricelli is the all-time Merrimack leader in hits, games played, plate appearances, runs scored and total bases.
Wow.
As is often the case, it seems more so in baseball, Porricelli was a young man without college options in Monroe, Conn., which is just over an hour's drive to Yankee Stadium.
He attended several New England college showcases, but didn't get a nibble. Then there was a trip to visit Merrimack College, which his mother attended for only one semester back in the 1980s.
"I contacted coach (Barese) and mentioned I was visiting and asked if I could work with the team," recalled Porricelli. "By the time I left, they offered me. It was the only school that gave me a chance."
Porricelli's first appearance was as a pinch-hitter as a freshman. Then about 15 games in, he was inserted in the starting lineup, eventually hitting in 20 straight games and never leaving the lineup again.
"As a player, Joey is not a 'measurables' guy," said Barese. "His batting practices look pretty good, but he's not blasting the ball over the light towers. He's got a good arm. He makes the plays in the field. When you see him a lot, you see how special he is, how smart he is as a player."
Porricelli got better every year in some way or fashion. As a sophomore, his power numbers picked up. As a junior, as Northeast-10 Co-Player of the Year, he walloped nine homers and 41 RBIs in 48 games. In last year's COVID-19 shortened season, Merrimack's first as a Div. 1 program, he led the Northeast Conference in runs scored and at bats.
This season, Porricelli, as fifth-year graduate student, has walked the walk, literally. His plate discipline improved greatly, doubling his walk totals and lifting his on-base percentage to a whopping .460.
His defense has at third base has always been good. In 2021, it's been elite, committing only two errors in 38 games.
While the numbers eventually put him among the Warriors all-time greats, his part in Merrimack's 2018 NE-10 championship run was vintage Porricelli. One loss away from elimination, Porricelli went 4 for 5 in the semis, including the game-winning homer (3-2) in the eighth inning and he was 3 for 5 with two runs scored in the title win, 10-8.
"That experience is something I will never forget, the entire playoff run," said Porricelli. "That, I believe, put the program on the map. We had the issue of not having our own field. That conference was so tough. And to do what we did was special."
Speaking of special, Tuesday afternoon in Brighton, Mass., proved to be another memorable day in Porricelli's career. Merrimack stunned Boston College, 7-5. While Poricelli didn't get a hit, he scored two runs via walks.
"Huge win for us," said Porricelli. "They are a good opponent, one of the top in the New England region. After meeting them earlier this season ("blew an 8-0 lead, losing 10-9) we knew we had a chance. We got good pitching and were able to hold them off. That was awesome."
Which brings us to this weekend, beginning yesterday at Long Island University, for his last performances as a Warrior.
"We have a chance to be a top-four team (if we win two of three games) and finish over .500 in the league," said Porricelli. "I know this is the end for me and some other guys, but I'm focused on the fact we have a lot to play for."
As for the pros, Barese believes, if given a chance, he could get paid to play baseball.
Porricelli, who grew up adoring the Yankees, would be willing to put off a career in engineering for the chance to play more baseball.
"I have a tryout with an Independent League team, which I'm excited for," said Porricelli. "It would be a dream to play for an affiliated team. I did grow up loving the Yankees, but I'm open to loving a new team if they gave me a chance. Even the Red Sox."
Porricelli related to Hollywood actor
If you happened to have attended a few Merrimack College baseball games over the last five years and noticed a particular fan who looks familiar in the Merrimack side of the bleachers, it might've been Joey Porricelli's uncle, Kevin Chapman.
Chapman, a native of Boston, has played an assortment of characters ranging from the obnoxious brother Terrence Garrity in FX's "Rescue Me" to street enforcer "Val Savage" in Clint Eastwood's award-winning move, Mystic River.
Chapman is married to mother's sister.
"He's always been a big supporter of mine, even come to a good amount of games," said Porricelli. "Honestly, I've never been to a set to see him act. That's on me. I have to do that some time soon. He's a great guy and I love watching him act."
