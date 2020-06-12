Delani Dorsey had so much more she wanted to prove on the track for Haverhill High.
After establishing herself as one of the area’s premier 800-meter runners as a junior last spring — her first season of outdoor track — and on the heels of an impressive indoor track season, the Hillie senior felt ready to deliver her best.
“I feel like I wasn’t able to be the best runner I could be,” said Dorsey. “I had some PRs (personal records) and felt like I was getting into a rhythm indoors. But outdoor track was really just getting started for me. I felt like I was making real improvements and getting ready to hit my stride.”
A UMass Lowell track recruit, who made the switch to track after playing softball as a freshman and sophomore, Dorsey was ready to reach new heights this spring before the coronavirus wiped out season.
Instead of traveling to Westfield State College to compete at All-States last Saturday, she was stuck at home.
“I had a lot of high expectations and goals for myself this spring,” she said. “I miss competing against other athletes, I miss practicing with my team. I feel like I made a lot of improvement. I’ve run better times for individual and relay races, my form has improved and my stamina and endurance have increased.”
Also a Hillie soccer captain, she had reason to be excited after her debut outdoor campaign.
Dorsey’s 2:18.54 in the 800-meter was third best in the area last spring, No. 20 all-time in the region, No. 3 in Haverhill High history and good for sixth at the EMass. Division 1 meet.
She also took third in the 800 at the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet (2:20.05) — finishing less than a second behind Methuen star Sara Fragione — and fourth at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational (2:24.71).
Also at MVCs, Dorsey led Haverhill’s 4x800 relay to victory in 9:54.76, third best in the area last spring.
She showed off her versatility at the Andover Boosters Meet, taking eighth in the 400 (1:01.58, ninth in the area) and helping the 1,600 sprint medley relay place second (4:23.70). She was named All-MVC and Eagle-Tribune All-Star honorable mention.
Dorsey continued to impress this past winter. She took sixth in the 1,000 (3:12.90) at MVCs, helped the 4x800 place third at MVCs (10:27.86) and sixth at Division 1s and was again All-MVC.
“It’s hard to say what could have been for Delaney this spring,” said Haverhill track coach Mike Maguire. “It was pretty clear early on that she had a lot of potential. She showed so much promise her freshmen and sophomore indoor seasons. She began to develop in the 600, her time of 1:43.10 is the fourth fastest time in Haverhill High history.
“I was glad that she made the decision to run track last spring, and that’s where we really saw the breakthrough. She is still learning what she is capable of, and I know that she is going to be in great hands at UMass Lowell.”
With her Haverhill High career now over, Drosey will next take on a new, daunting task of running Division 1 college track.
“I’m very nervous and scared about the challenge of running at UMass Lowell,” she said. “I question whether I am good enough to run in Division 1. However I’m excited about training for it and beginning a new chapter in my running career. There is always room for improvement and to get better.”
Captain on the pitch
Haverhill track star Delani Dorsey was also a co-captain and key contributor for the Hillies soccer team.
A two-year starting forward, Dorsey was an MVC All-Star as a senior, helping Haverhill go 9-8-1. Dorsey assisted on the lone goal in the Hillies’ 1-0 victory over perennial power Central Catholic. She finished the fall with four goals.
Dorsey tried track on the recommendation of girls soccer coach Fred Tarbox.
“Soccer and track work hand-in-hand,” she said. “Soccer helped me work on my stamina and quickness, and track helped me stay in shape overall.”
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.