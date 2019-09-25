Josh “Bibi” Ramos wasn’t mincing words.
He was devastated.
Last fall, just four games into what looked to be a breakout junior season, a bone in the Andover running back’s leg snapped under the weight of piling tacklers. His season was done.
“It broke my heart and spirit,” said Ramos. “I love the game of football so much. To have it taken away from me was crushing. I was going to do anything I could to get back.”
One year later, with eight plates holding that right leg together, the speedster known as “Bibi” to friends and family is finally delivering the season he dreamed of.
The diminutive 5-foot-8, 160-pound Ramos has erupted for 486 rushing yards on just 68 carries — an average of 7.2 yards per attempt — and seven touchdowns in just three games this season.
“This feels amazing,” said Ramos. “I was so determined to get back to the player I was, and nothing can describe this feeling. I knew what I could do, and my mindset is to be ready to dominate and win.”
Ramos’ tremendous start hit a new peak on Friday when he ran for 234 yard on just 10 carries, including two 50-plus yard touchdowns, in a win over MVC foe Billerica.
“Bibi had a spectacular game,” said Andover coach E.J. Perry. “Bibi is amazing. He’s made some huge plays for us. He brings the scoring, toughness and leadership. He used to be a quiet kid, but now he understands how to step up and lead.”
PROMISING START, THEN INJURY
Last fall appeared to be the season Ramos would break out.
He had delivered a promising sophomore season, rushing for 681 yards and three touchdowns, including a monster 220-yard rushing day against Acton-Boxboro. He then opened his junior season with 447 ground yards and four touchdowns in the Golden Warriors’ first three games.
In Game 4 against Methuen, however, disaster struck.
“It was a run up the middle,” said Ramos. “I was stood up by one of the Methuen players. More guys piled on, and my leg just snapped under the pressure”
Ramos was taken to the hospital, and x-rays showed he had suffered a broken fibula — a long, thin and lateral bone — in his right leg. He was done for the season.
“I hated to hear those words,” he said. “It broke my heart. I couldn’t believe it. I needed surgery, and now I have eight plates in my leg. I went to every practice and the games. I cheered the guys on. It was tough, but I was proud of the way the guys competed.”
RECOVERY AND EMERGENCE
Through the disappointment of his lost season, Ramos became fiercely determined to return better than ever.
“I was excited to go to physical therapy,” he said. “My rehab started with physical therapy twice a week. It was two or three months until I could really run again. I really had to work hard to get my legs stronger again. It was a lot of balancing drills, lots of stretching and weight lifting.”
Fully 100% once this football season arrived, Ramos proved he was back with huge performances in Andover’s first two games, against New Jersey foe Wayne Valley (104 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and Franklin (149 yards, 3 TDs).
But his true breakout came last week. And nothing was better than his 55-yard TD scamper in which he was wrapped up in the backfield, somehow broke free, broke two more tackles, juked a defender and outran the rest of the defense.
“I didn’t think of the run as that special,” he said. “But when I got to the sidelines my teammates were telling me it was the best run they had ever seen. That got me really amped up. I wanted to go back out there. There was no fear coming back.”
Despite his lack of size, Ramos is a full-fledged four-down back. In fact, he has carried 28 or more times in five different varsity games.
“It’s a mental game,” he said. “I love to carry the ball. It can be tough, but I don’t get too sore. I know I’m going to break a run eventually. I just give my all into every run.”
And the Golden Warriors are thrilled to have Ramos’ big play ability on their side.
“Josh brings a spark to the team,” said quad-captain Shamus Florio. “You can always count on him to make big plays. It’s always exciting to be on the field with him.”
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.