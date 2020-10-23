HAVERHILL — The dates are seared into her memory, likely to remain forever.
Ask Maci Gould when the two devastating knee injuries were, when the surgeries were, when the comebacks were, she recites the exact dates instantaneously.
At long last, the soccer gods did shine on Gould. After 2 1/2 years of pain and frustration, she was finally back on the pitch for Haverhill’s COVID-delayed season opener on Oct. 17, scoring twice in a 3-2 win.
“Oh, my gosh, it was the most exciting thing ever,” the junior said of her long awaited comeback. “It was such a long road. ... That was the motivation through it all, picturing that first goal.”
It came midway through the first period.
And her reaction?
“I was really proud of myself. ‘Wow, I did it.’ I was tearing up,” said the 5-foot-3 forward.
She probably wasn’t the only one.
Her mother, Chris Gould, said, “A lot of kids would have thrown in the towel. If anybody knew how hard she worked. All she wanted to do was play in her first high school game. I’m just so proud of her. She’s just relentless.”
If she were any player, it would be a special story. But this isn’t just any player.
Hillie coach Fred Tarbox said, “She’s a Division 1 (college) talent. Her work ethic and attitude are amazing.”
Gould, who had an ACL replacement last fall, followed that two goals in her first ever high school game with three Wednesday night in a 6-2 win over Dracut.
Two games, two wins, five goals. Not too bad for the talented Hillie junior.
HEALTH HISTORY
Through eighth grade, Gould never concerned herself with injuries. She never had to.
But the Hunking Middle School student collided with the opposing club team goalie on a breakaway on March 11, 2018.
“The surgery was in April and I was out for a year,” she said. “I was really sad for a while. I got back and it was so exciting. ‘Thank God, it’s over.’
“Then it happened again. That was even harder.”
That first ACL injury cost Gould her freshman year at Central Catholic. She finally returned the following April and was back again playing for her Seacoast United club team.
Everything was going well and she was transferring to play for her hometown Hillies.
Gould said, “I was so excited to play at Haverhill with my friends. Three days before tryouts, Aug. 17, I tore it again.”
That second severe ACL wasn’t on the soccer field. The former gymnast was having fun doing a back handspring.
“The doctor said it was one in a million,” she said wistfully. “It was a really bad landing.”
The early season this fall has been storybook, coming on the heels of the 2.5 years of rehab and frustration and then rumblings that Haverhill might cancel the 2020 season due to the COVID.
Whatever happened, Gould was determined to be ready.
Did she ever think of giving up the sport?
“A lot of people ask me that,” said Gould, who will turn 17 on Dec. 7. “But it was never in my head. It was always, ‘How can I get back on the field?’ I didn’t ever want to give up.”
Last October she had that second surgery/ACL replacement and she was fully cleared late this August.
“I’m definitely a lot more confident,” said Gould, who may play basketball this winter for the Hillies. “I was skeptical: ‘Do I have to be super careful?
“I got a lot more mentally tough. It was a mental block. Now I have all the confidence in the world of not getting hurt. I still do physical therapy and all kinds of stuff.”
CHANGED BY ORDEAL
With the impressive early comeback, the goal is still the same. She wants to play high-level college soccer. Hopefully, Division 1.
She admits there was a thought she had to get out of her head: “What if it happens a third time?”“I can’t honestly answer if she’s the same player,” said coach Tarbox. “But her work ethic and resilience to be at the level she is now is incredible. If this is how good she is (shortly) after two ACL injuries, the sky is the limit.”
Gould, a straight-A student who ranks among the top students in her junior class, learned a lot throughout her ordeal.
“It’s helped me focus on friendships and other hobbies,” she said. “I needed stuff to take my mind off everything.”
Those hobbies include yoga, meditation, running and painting.
She heaps credit on her mother and her Hillie teammates.
Chris Gould was the perfect sounding board as she played soccer at Lynn English High and Salem State and she also battled knee injuries.
“A big motivation was my mom. She was with me the whole time,” said Maci, who changed numbers to wear the No. 17 her mother used to wear.
She said of her teammates, “They’ve been so kind and welcoming and supportive.”
Teammate, too
ACL tears are far more common with female athletes than male athletes. Maci Gould’s talented Hillie teammate, senior midfielder Molly Owen, has also had two ACL surgeries.
“We’ve been through this together,” said Gould.
