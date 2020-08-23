Haverhill’s Isiah Ocasio long ago accepted his football career was finished.
It had, after all, been more than a decade since Ocasio played his final football game, as a senior at Haverhill High in 2008. And that season ended prematurely due to a leg injury.
After so many years away, however, Ocasio found his passion for football resurrected last year, when he discovered the semipro Haverhill Hitmen.
“I heard about the Hitmen through some of my old Haverhill High teammates who were playing for them,” remembered Ocasio. “I went to the first game, and by halftime I knew I had to suit up again.”
Ocasio not only returned to the gridiron, he emerged as Haverhill’s starting quarterback by midseason last summer, guiding the Hitmen to the New England Football League AA semifinals.
Now, the 28-year-old is in his second season leading the Hitmen, as they move to the semipro East Coast Football League. Haverhill opened its coronavirus-delayed season on Aug. 15 with a 14-0 win over the Brookline Badgers.
“From the time Isiah took over at quarterback last year, he’s been our leader and workhorse,” said Hitmen co-owner Jeremiah Arriaga, a fellow former Haverhill High standout. “We have built our offense around him, and he led the team to overall success.”
Ocasio’s success has been a huge boost for the Hitmen, and a thrill for the QB.
“Last season was the winningest football team I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “We were one win away from a championship game. Being new to the semipro scene, to see the success we had was pretty cool.”
As a senior for Haverhill High in 2008, Ocasio won the starting quarterback job for the first time. He ran for 106 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening win over Malden and 149 yards and a score in a near upset of Central Catholic.
A week later, however, just a few plays after running for a 45-yard touchdown, Ocasio suffered a season-ending broken leg against Andover. The Hillies finished the season 1-11.
Following high school, Ocasio turned his attention to martial arts — he is an instructor at Ocasio’s True Martial Arts owned by his father — and competed in boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts.
Then, last year, he rediscovered the love of football. And it didn’t take him long to step into a go-to role.
“I got the start my second week after subbing in for a starting QB who couldn’t make the game,” he said. “I’ve kept the job since then. My coaches have been patient with me and have been a major part of my development.”
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound dual-threat QB relies heavily on his speed and elusiveness to make plays. He also spent plenty of time preparing for the season when sports were halted by the coronavirus.
“I watched lots of film from last year and was talking with coaches about how to improve,” he said. “I’ve done lots of building chemistry with my core receivers by doing simple throw-and-catch drills. Also I’ve started to play flag football to keep my reps high and my arm active. When it comes to Covid-19, we feel confident in the rules and guidelines the state and league have set for us.”
Ocasio now has big goals for the season.
“I know the whole team is excited to play,” he said. “Myself, the veterans and the coaches on this team feel we have a great chance to make a championship run this year.”
Haverhill connection
The second-year Haverhill Hitmen semipro football team has a close link to Haverhill High.
Of the 54 players listed on the preseason roster, 18 played football for Haverhill High. That includes former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Teshaun Watson, who ran for both touchdowns in Saturday’s season-opener, speedster Jukka Morales and co-team owner Jeremiah Arriaga.
The roster also features six Whittier Tech alums, led by Super Bowl champ Nate Allen, and seven former Greater Lawrence Reggies, including Jonathan DelosSantos.
Former Salem High Eagle-Tribune All-Star brothers Charles Sibanda and Josh Sibanda are also on the roster.
