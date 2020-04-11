Above all else, Jacob Wallace wants everyone to be safe and healthy during these unprecedented times.
But when — and if — the MLB decides to bring everyone back to start the season, you can bet that Wallace will be ready. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound reliever has been back in Methuen for the past month, working out from his childhood home while periodically heading over to the high school field for some long toss.
After a stellar rookie campaign in the Colorado Rockies minor league system last season, this was projected to be a big year for Wallace before the health crisis put a halt on daily life as we know it.
“Obviously, I wish the season was going on right now,” said Wallace. “But what’s happening right now is a real issue. People need to stay safe. ... But it just makes me want to be ready for the season more. When they do start up again, everyone is going to be real happy to be back.”
The Rockies took Wallace out of UConn in the third round (No. 100 overall) of last year’s draft, and the right-handed flamethrower certainly didn’t disappoint in his debut season.
In 22 appearances for the Short-Season A Boise Hawks, Wallace allowed runs only twice. The closer finished with 12 saves and a stellar 1.29 ERA while striking out 29 batters in 21.0 innings pitched, which was a continuation of his final season at UConn where he had a 3-1 record, a 0.64 ERA, 16 saves and 68 strikeouts in 42.0 innings pitched.
So, yeah, Wallace and his 97-mile-per-hour fastball have been pretty untouchable for a while now.
“I was very happy with my season (in Boise) last year for sure,” said Wallace, who lived with a foster family with three other teammates during his time in Boise.
Unfortunately for Wallace, who was in Arizona when the season was put on hold, he had no idea where he was going to start his sophomore campaign. He had hopes of starting with the Asheville Tourists in Single A, the next step up, but was prepared for anything.
Jeff Aberle of Purple Row, a popular Rockies blog, said he expected Wallace to “start the year in High A Lancaster, with an outside chance of getting bumped up to AA (or even AAA) by year’s end.” He went on to say that Wallace has the chance to be one of the first players to make the major league roster from that 2019 draft class, and that he sees Wallace as “likely to be a big leaguer.”
Point being, many close to and around the organization see Wallace as a major piece moving forward.
“It’s up to them to decide if I’m ready or not,” said Wallace. “I could go out there and throw up the best numbers in the world, but if I’m not working on what they’re telling me to work on, or they don’t feel I’m ready, then you have to respect that and just keep working.”
The MLB recently had talks of perhaps starting the season next month in select Arizona ballparks, with players being quarantined away from their families. However, that plan didn’t quite specify what the fate of minor league players would be.
But, no matter what happens in the coming months, Wallace is keeping a positive attitude.
After all, the plan from Day 1 still hasn’t changed.
“My goal has always been to make it to the majors,” said Wallace. “I’m going to do whatever is necessary to hopefully get me there. Right now, that means just keep working out and working hard at home so that when we do start back up, I’ll be ready.
“Then you just have to go out there and perform. Go out and leave no doubt in their minds that you’re ready.”
WALLACE’S RUN
Methuen’s Jacob Wallace has been nearly untouchable for the past two years.
Year Team League IP W/L S ERA K
2018 Bourne Braves Cape Cod 13.2 0-0 6 0.00 25
2019 UConn American Conference 42.0 3-1 16 0.64 68
2019 Boise Hawks (Rockies) Short-Season A 21.0 0-0 12 1.29 29
ON DUTY
Methuen’s Jacob Wallace is doing his due diligence to stay in shape during the MLB work stoppage, but he’s also allowing some time for fun. Mainly, that’s come from hitting the joysticks for some video games.
“I got a PS4 in the fall,” laughed Wallace. “Me and my teammates have been playing a lot of Call of Duty. It’s a lot of fun because you can have a big party with everyone together.”
