Central Catholic boys track coach Mike Leal put it perfectly.
He began a note to The Eagle-Tribune thusly:
“Talk about a neat kid ...”
Above all else, Central Catholic junior Sebastian Benedetto is a neat kid.
And a marvelous scholar.
And a fighter who the family feared last year might be paralyzed.
And just your typical nationally-known bagpiper (yes, bagpiper).
He has viewed nearly 600 different types of birds and showed his philanthropic and entrepreneurial sides by starting a “Birding for Bucks” charity.
A scholar like Sebastian, the vice president of the National Honor Society, might call himself an ornithologist. A neat ornithologist.
After the Benedetto family’s year from hell, Sebastian’s improvement has been near miraculous.
Sebastian said, “Remarkably, I’m 100 percent better and recovered. It’s been a wild ride.”
EXCRUCIATING PAIN
Sebastian’s father, longtime Central Catholic science teacher/cross country coach Rob Benedetto, said, the family wasn’t overly concerned that he would again be on track to go to an elite school like Rob’s alma mater Notre Dame.
Or that even Sebastian could resume his passion for bagpiping. And he’s ranked in the top 10 in the country (all ages) for that.
Or that he could run again for the Raiders cross country and track programs.
Coach Benedetto said simply: “We were just hoping he didn’t have the pain. Anything else, we’ll deal with it.”
Rob called his son’s pain: “Excruciating. I’d rather be dead type of pain.”
MYSTERIOUS ILLNESS
Sebastian had always been healthy and the family didn’t think too much of it when he started getting rashes in the summer of 2019.
Then that September he began having trouble sleeping. Then he couldn’t do his daily activities without pain.
The Benedettos, who live an hour away in York, Maine, saw their local doctor who quickly sent them into Boston.
The process of eliminating possibilities was tedious and frightening.
Rob said, “There were some real scary horrific things: cancer and intestinal issues.”
But all the tests were inconclusive or negative.
Finally in late October of 2019, good news ... or so they thought.
“Things seemed to turn around and he came home from the hospital,” recalled his father. “But four days later, there was a 180-degree turn. He woke up and said, ‘I can’t move my arm. I can’t move my leg.’
“He was getting really scared. We were traumatized for him. Nobody was able to come up with answers.”
FINALLY SOME ANSWERS
Eventually, doctors made a discovery.
Coach Benedetto explained, “They found his spinal cord leaking into a cyst. They had to do back surgery. It was like a miracle.”
For 72 hours after the surgery, Sebastian couldn’t move at all.
“But then he stood up and walked around the room,” his father said.
It’s been rapid improvement since. Finally, the pain, the uncertainty, the questions were being put on the backburner.
It was an awful, awful ordeal. He was in the hospital for much of September 2019 to February 2020, much of it dealing with paralysis on his right side.
He was bedridden for months, then a wheelchair and then a walker.
Usually a lanky 6-foot-1, Sebastian’s weight skyrocketed from medication and he had to repeat his junior year at Central. So he’ll be graduating in 2022 not this spring.
MOM ALWAYS THERE
In no way shape or form has it been easy.
Dad said, “It was an arduous task.”
Dad and son shower praise on Mom, Laura Benedetto, and Central Catholic.
“Mom bore the brunt of it,” said Rob. “She literally moved into the hospital with him. He’s 15-16 years old. You’re not going to leave your child alone and in pain in the hospital.”
A driven student with that dream of Notre Dame (don’t tell Dad, but he likes Cornell and Carnegie Mellon, too), would he be able to recover in the classroom?
Rob said, “It was really hard for him. The school made it clear, ‘We’ll make it work with you.’ To make it so the academic goals will be delayed but can be realized.”
The paralysis is gone so he can play his beloved bagpipes, an instrument he took up as a pre-teen.
The running is back. He actually ran 10 seconds faster this winter than his previous mile best from the spring of 2019. He was clocked in 5:24 in the recently completed Fall 2 season.
Coach Leal said, “The fact that he’s running and competing this year is remarkable.”
...
TWITTER: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.