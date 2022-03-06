The physical and the mental pain were almost too much for Jessica Mercado to bear.
What prepares one to cope with the death of a friend to a drunk driver? Why did she die and not me?
These are the emotions that Jessica Mercado has wrestled with daily since she and Yahaira Colon were struck at about 10 p.m. in North Andover on Jan. 12, 2020 by a drunk driver. Bradley Zucchino’s blood alcohol level was .322 to .326, over four times the legal limit of .08.
“It’s tough,” said Mercado. “I always saw myself as everyone’s superhero. I tried to save her life but she just didn’t make it. She has four children now without a mom. No child should be raised without her mom.
“The past two years have been horrible. But the road to recovery was one heck of a journey.”
Mercado said it was nearly a double-fatality.
“I had a broken femur, a broken hip, my aorta was torn from my heart. I almost lost my life,” said Mercado, who returned to work in September of 2020.
GREATEST GIFT
Mercado said one huge boost to her recovery was when she received a call from Juan Nieves at Greater Lawrence Tech. Jessica was being inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame! Even better, the call came on Nov. 16 ... her 34th birthday.
The ceremony is today (Sunday) at 2 p.m. at the Lawrence Elks Club.
“I was in shock. It’s finally happening. I’d wonder when I was going in,” said Mercado. “It’s huge excitement. This is the greatest accomplishment in my life.”
She’ll be there today with her mother Migdelina Santiago, her sister Elisabeth Mercado, her cousin Joselin Lind, her aunt and uncle Sonia and Anibel Marquez, and family friend Isaiah DeLeon.
She says only her mom calls her Jess or Jessica. To the rest of the world, she’s Sizzle.
Sizzle?
“I was always on fire!” she said with a hearty laugh. “It was given to me by Joel Pimental. We were raised together in the Beacon Projects (in Lawrence).”
He thought her flashy ballhandling was like street ball legends Hot Sauce and Hot Sizzle from the popular “And 1” basketball mix tapes.
Those were some good times for Mercado, a 2007 graduate who still lives in Lawrence. The Eagle-Tribune has named an annual girls basketball all-star team since 1977 and in those 45 years Sizzle, at just 5-foot-2, is the lone three-time all-star for the Reggies.
Hall of Famers Michelle Roy (GLTS ‘88) and Maureen Toohey (‘85) and 2019 grad Laisha Joaquin were the only two-time honorees for the Orange and Black.
Mercado with 1,086 points and Shabeli Villa (GLTS ‘12, 1,059) are believed to be the only Reggie girls in the 1,000-point club.
SO MANY MEMORIES
Those glory days don’t seem that long ago.
“I think about it all the time. All the time. Every day,” said Sizzle. “I still wish I could go back.”
She didn’t hesitate when asked her favorite memory.
“The No. 1 game I always think back on,” she said, “was freshman year we were spanked by Whittier Tech. It was like 40 points. I said to myself, ‘This isn’t happening again.’’’
She was a young woman of her word. With her Iverson-esque killer crossover she said she never lost again to the ‘Cats.
Mercado’s cousin, Joselin Lind, was tough on her.
She recalled, “He’d push me around. He’d say, ‘You have to toughen up.’ That kept me going.”
She had a lot of mentors, coaches and fans in the city who taught her, pushed her and inspired her.
The West brothers, Tommy and Darnell, taught her the fadeaway jump shot. The Lawrence Boys and Girls Club was always there for her and so were childhood friends Amanda Diaz and Stephanie Amil.
Lawrence High stars Tiffany Colon (3-year starter at Merrimack) and Glennies Morel (area scoring leader 20.6 ppg one season) were frequent teammates and rivals dating back to their days at South Lawrence East School.
Those three all made the Eagle-Tribune All-Decade honorable mention team.
“We were really competitive,” said Sizzle. “We were tough on each other.”
Several times Mercado credited others for her success. Her old coach, Patricia Fleming, said that’s always the way she’s been.
“She truly was a team player,” said Fleming.
PROUD REGGIES
If Sizzle had become a Lancer, maybe they could have hung with the state superpowers like Andover and Central Catholic. But she was always a Reggie.
“I always wanted to be at the Voke,” she said. “My mom graduated from the Voke.”
Her younger sister, Elisabeth, followed her to the West Andover technical school.
The Reggies had a lot of success with Mercado praising her teammates including Tabitha Gutierrez, Katelyn Griffin and Sara Alvarado.
She wouldn’t trade her coach with the Reggies for anyone.
“To this day, we keep in touch,” said Mercado. “It’s a close bond. We were really, really close. She’d get me mad because I played best when I was mad. She’d say, ‘I can replace you.’”
But as Fleming knew, Sizzle was irreplaceable.
PAJAMA GIRL
Fleming, now an assistant principal at Whittier Tech, recalled, “Jessica was pretty quiet on and off the court. I had to get her mad to see any emotions.”
Fleming winces talking about her first two games as a rookie coach in 1998-99: a 57-7 loss to Pope John followed by a 49-12 shellacking by Whittier.
But Mercado and crew turned it around including two Commonwealth Conference titles and a berth in the Division 4 North semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion New Mission. That was their second best season in 19 years.
Fleming didn’t know she had a Hall of Famer. Especially since Mercado didn’t even go to the first day of practice freshman year. But Day 2 was an eye-opener.
“She walked in wearing pajama bottoms,” said Fleming. “But within five minutes, my assistant Becky Andrade Heggarty said, ‘Who the heck is Pajama Girl?’ Then we watched and we both knew the season looked a lot brighter.”
Fleming continued, “She was a fun player to watch. She never seemed like she was nervous. She’s committed to her family and being the best she can be. I’m so glad she got this honor.”
...
TWITTER: @MullyET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.