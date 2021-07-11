After nearly two full years away — 22 months to be exact thanks to COVID-19 — high school baseball finally returned to the diamonds across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire this past spring.
Following such a long wait, the athletes of the Eagle-Tribune region were ready to deliver another memorable season.
North Andover further established itself as one of the premier powers in Massachusetts, coming within an inning of the North championship game.
Andover delivered a stunning four seventh inning come-from-behind wins, while surging to the Division 1 North semifinals.
Salem, after going winless in 2019, delivered eight wins this spring, including a state tournament victory.
Haverhill advanced to the Division 1 North quarterfinals, its deepest postseason run in at least 14 years.
Pinkerton rode its two high-profile aces to 17 victories, while Methuen, Windham and Central Catholic also scored some key victories.
So, here are some of the top memories and performances from the 2021 baseball season:
TOP MOMENTS
Win of the Year (regular season): Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh, Andover scored three times, including Terry Morrissey’s game-winning RBI single, as the Golden Warriors earned their fourth comeback walk-off win of the season, 7-6 over North Andover.
Win of the Year (postseason): North Andover scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, then Brett Dunham drove home C.J. Carpentier in the 10th for a walkoff 7-6 win over Reading in the Division 1 North quarterfinals. Dunham and Ryan Griffin combined for 15 strikeouts in the win.
Upset of the Year: Salem lost to Windham twice in the regular season. In the playoffs, however, Ryan Allard pitched a complete game and Damian Gigante drove in three runs as the Blue Devils bested the Jaguars 8-1 in the Division 1 first round.
Homer of the Year: North Andover’s Kyle Webster wasn’t on St. John’s Prep’s active roster until late in the regular season, and didn’t make his first start until the state tournament. Then the big first baseman blasted a game-winning two-run homer in the Prep’s Division 1 North semifinal win over Lincoln-Sudbury.
Pitching Performance of the Year (tie): Jomari Rosa fired eight shutout innings to give Methuen a 1-0 win over Chelmsford. Haverhill’s Shawn Joubert threw a complete-game two-hitter to beat Billerica 1-0.
Unsung Performance of the Year: North Andover senior Jack Twombly had not pitched in a game all season. But with his team short on pitchers, Twombly was called upon in the Division 1 North semifinals, and delivered two perfect innings of relief, striking out two and keeping the Scarlet Knights in the game.
YOU CAN’T STOP
Some of the most prolific performers:
Nolan Schirmer, Andover — The catcher hit a staggering .521 (24 for 46) with 23 RBIs and 12 walks and struck out just five times all season. An All-Scholastic and stellar defensive catcher, Schirmer is looking to walk-on at Boston College.
George Chaya, Central Catholic — The speedy outfielder and leadoff man hit .414 (24 for 58), scored 12 runs and drove in 10 runs. He had four hits in a win over Haverhill and added three more three-hit games.
Elijah Moses, Haverhill — The first baseman/pitcher and MVC Division 2 MVP hit .383 (18 for 47) with 14 RBIs. He drove in three runs in a game three times and earned two wins as a pitcher. He led the Hillies’ Division 2 first round upset of No. 1 Medford with two hits, an RBI and two shutout innings of relief.
Jomari Rosa, Methuen — The pitcher/outfielder hit .353 (18 for 51) with 13 runs scored and 9 RBIs. He also had a 2.19 ERA with a team-high 39 strikeouts and was named the team’s MVP.
Brett Dunham/Brendan Holland, North Andover — Dunham, a pitcher/outfielder hit .381 (21 for 55) with 20 RBIs and 12 runs and earned two wins as a pitcher. The MVC Division 1 MVP is headed to play baseball at Northeastern. UMass Lowell-bound Holland was 5-0 on the mound.
Liam Doyle/Tom Rioux, Pinkerton — Perhaps the best 1-2 pitching duo in New Hampshire. Doyle won Division 1 Pitcher of the Year, going 9-0 on the hill. Rioux was 3-0 and both had ERAs under 1.00.
Tommy Ahlers, Salem — The speedy outfielder hit .383 with (23 for 60) with nine doubles and 12 RBIs. He also stole 16 bases and earned one win as a pitcher.
Westin Lippold, Windham — The ace pitcher finished 5-2 with a 1.38 ERA. He had three shutouts, including a no-hitter against Spaulding. He also hit .317 with 10 runs and 8 RBIs.
PROMISING PROSPECTS
There are plenty of up-and-coming players that fans should be on the look for in 2022.
After a breakout season in football, speedy sophomore Scotty Brown had a big season for Andover baseball. The Golden Warrior leadoff man hit .417 (20 for 48) with 18 runs and seven RBIs.
Central Catholic junior Ryan Cloutier scored four wins on the mound, while hitting a solid .279 (12 for 43) with eight runs. Greater Lawrence junior Roderick Martinez hit an even .400 (12 for 30) with seven runs.
Haverhill junior Shawn Joubert earned four wins as a pitcher, while Lawrence sophomore Jonathan Vega hit a strong .286.
Methuen sophomore Ronnal Marizan hit a team-high .395 (15 for 38) with 12 runs, and junior Sam Kalivas had a 0.93 ERA and drove in a team-best 11 runs.
North Andover junior Andrew Perry hit .292 (14 for 46) with 11 RBIs and classmate Ryan Griffin impressed as a pitcher. Pelham sophomore Alex Carroll hit .388.
Pinkerton has plenty to be excited about in sophomores Cole Yennaco and Jacob Albert. Yennaco hit .360 (22 for 61) with 18 runs and 13 RBIs. Albert hit .355 with 22 runs and 16 RBIs.
Salem junior Damian Gigante hit .315 (17 for 54) with 12 runs and 10 RBIs. Windham junior Keegan Parke drove in 13 runs.
One of the most intriguing players will be Whittier sophomore Manny Cepeda, the grandson of MLB Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda. Manny hit .357 (15 for 42) with 13 runs this spring.
